Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 12 Purdue vs. Maryland

No. 12 Purdue is hoping to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Maryland in College Park. The Boilermakers are on a three-game skid and are in need of a victory.

This season hasn't gone well for the Terrapins, as they sit just 1-8 in the Big Ten and 8-12 overall. Beating Purdue would be a marquee moment of Buzz Williams' first season with the program.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers on SI as we provide live updates, news and analysis from Sunday's game between Purdue and Maryland. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates from the contest.

#12 Purdue vs. Maryland game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Maryland — OUT: Pharrel Payne, Lukas Sotell, Rakease Passmore. QUESTIONABLE: None

Tipoff between No. 12 Purdue and Maryland is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

How to watch #12 Purdue vs. Maryland

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 Tipoff time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. (17,950 capacity)

: Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. (17,950 capacity) TV : CBS

: CBS App : Paramount

: Paramount Announcers : Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Bruce Pearl (analyst)

: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Bruce Pearl (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Maryland.StatBroadcast.com

: Maryland.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 10-6

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 10-6 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 85.8% chance to defeat Maryland

