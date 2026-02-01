Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 12 Purdue vs. Maryland
In this story:
No. 12 Purdue is hoping to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Maryland in College Park. The Boilermakers are on a three-game skid and are in need of a victory.
This season hasn't gone well for the Terrapins, as they sit just 1-8 in the Big Ten and 8-12 overall. Beating Purdue would be a marquee moment of Buzz Williams' first season with the program.
Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers on SI as we provide live updates, news and analysis from Sunday's game between Purdue and Maryland. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates from the contest.
#12 Purdue vs. Maryland game blog
Availability report
- Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.
- Maryland — OUT: Pharrel Payne, Lukas Sotell, Rakease Passmore. QUESTIONABLE: None
Tipoff between No. 12 Purdue and Maryland is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.
How to watch #12 Purdue vs. Maryland
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026
- Tipoff time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. (17,950 capacity)
- TV: CBS
- App: Paramount
- Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Bruce Pearl (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Maryland.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 10-6
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 85.8% chance to defeat Maryland
Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MARYLAND: No. 12 Purdue travels to play Maryland in a Big Ten clash on Tuesday. A look at television information, key stats, top players and plenty more for the matchup. CLICK HERE
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MARYLAND: No. 12 Purdue travels to College Park to play Maryland on Sunday. Here are a few things to know about the Terrapins, who are struggling on the hardwood. CLICK HERE
Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin