How to Watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Maryland With TV Info, Key Stats & Preview

For the fourth time in its last five games, Purdue is back on the road. The Boilermakers travel to College Park this weekend for a matchup against Maryland.

Sunday's game features a Purdue team on a three-game losing streak and a Maryland squad that has won just one Big Ten game. Both teams will be hungry for a victory.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Big Ten clash between the Boilermakers and Terrapins.

#12 Purdue (17-4, 7-3) vs. Maryland (8-12, 1-8)

Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) attempts a free throw. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 Tipoff time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. (17,950 capacity)

: Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. (17,950 capacity) TV : CBS

: CBS App : Paramount

: Paramount Announcers : Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Bruce Pearl (analyst)

: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Bruce Pearl (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Maryland.StatBroadcast.com

: Maryland.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 10-6

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 10-6 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 85.8% chance to defeat Maryland

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives to the basket | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 9

— Purdue is ranked No. 9 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 11

Maryland Terrapins

Associated Press — Maryland is not ranked

— Maryland is not ranked Coaches — Maryland is not ranked

— Maryland is not ranked KenPom — Maryland is ranked No. 123

— Maryland is ranked No. 123 NCAA NET — Maryland is ranked No. 160

Team Stats

Maryland Terrapins guard Darius Adams (1) reacts after forward Elijah Saunders (13) scores. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #12 Purdue Maryland Scoring 83.2 ppg 73.0 ppg Points allowed 69.2 ppg 79.0 ppg FG% 51.1% 40.2% 3FG% 38.2% 32.2% Rebounds 36.2 rpg 35.8 rpg Assists 20.1 apg 10.6 apg Steals 5.8 spg 5.4 spg Blocks 3.0 bpg 2.6 bpg Turnovers 9.3 topg 12.6 topg

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Although Purdue has had some struggles recently as a team, Smith has continued to perform at a high level. He is averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game and continues to lead the nation with 9.0 assists per contest. Smith has been extremely difficult to defend because of his ability to knock down shots, get to the rim or facilitate and find open teammates. The Boilermakers need him to continue to play like the nation's top point guard.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has struggled recently, averaging just 6.5 points per game in Purdue's last four contests. The senior guard has gone through slumps like this in his career, but has often shot himself out of it. Maryland could be the perfect opponent for Loyer to find his confidence again, as the Terps allow opponents to shoot nearly 37% from behind the three-point line.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn is coming off his best offensive performance of the season against Indiana, albeit in a loss. The senior forward scored 23 points and shot 64.3 from the floor, reaching a double-digit scoring total for the 16th time this season. He hasn't been as active on the glass in recent games, something Purdue needs him to start doing again soon. Still, he's averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Boilers.

Oscar Cluff, C — The senior center is another player who has fallen on hard times recently. He may have had his worst outing of the year, scoring just two points and grabbing six rebounds in Tuesday's loss to IU. Over the last three games, he has averaged just 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. At one point, Cluff was averaging a double-double for Purdue.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) makes a move to the basket. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

David Coit, G — Coit has been Maryland's top scorer since Pharrel Payne's injury, averaging 15.2 points per game. He had an incredible two-game stretch, scoring 30 points against USC and following it with a 43-point performance in a blowout win over Penn State. He has hit the 30-point mark four times this year and has scored 40 points twice. Coit is capable of filling up the bucket in a hurry and can be a difficult player to defend on the court.

Darius Adams, G — The 6-foot-5 freshman has been a nice surprise for Maryland this season, averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He's capable of hitting shots from the perimeter, but that's not the strength of his game. Adams likes to use his length and speed to get into the painted area and get good looks at the basket. He has struggled in his last two outings, scoring just 12 total points.

Solomon Washington, F — Washington might be slightly undersized in the post at 6-foot-7, but he's been Maryland's most effective rebounder this year, pulling down 9.2 boards per game. He's collected at least 10 rebounds in three of Maryland's last five games. He's not a major scorer, but he has flashed that potential when given the opportunity.

Elijah Saunders, F — Maryland isn't a great shooting team, but Saunders has provided some consistency from behind the three-point line. He is shooting 41.7% from long range, but only attempts 3.6 per game. He is the team's most effective shooter and a player who is capable of getting into a rhythm. Saunders' consistency from game to game has been a bit of an issue this year.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter shares a moment with guard C.J. Cox. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 513-224

: 513-224 Record at Purdue: 488-219

Buzz Williams, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams shouts instructions to his team. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Williams is in his 19th season as a head coach but just his first year with Maryland. He left Texas A&M after six seasons to take the job in College Park. It's been a rough year for the veteran coach, but he has a track record of success.

Williams spent more than a decade as an assistant coach at multiple schools until he got his first head coaching opportunity at New Orleans. He was only there for one season, going 14-17. He then accepted a job as an assistant coach at Marquette for one year before landing a job at Marquette.

From 2008 through 2014, Williams led Marquette to a 139-69 record, five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2013. He then took the job at Virginia Tech in 2015, where he stayed for five seasons. Virginia Tech went 100-69 and made three March Madness trips.

After his run at Virginia Tech, Williams spent six years at Texas A&M, coaching the Aggies from 2019 until 2025. The program went 120-73 in that span with three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Overall record : 381-240

: 381-240 Record at Maryland: 8-12

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after making a shot. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Let's be honest about this one; Purdue might be catching the perfect opponent at the perfect time. The Boilermakers are trying to end a three-game losing streak and will face a Terrapins team that is just 1-8 in conference play this season. Those eight losses have come by an average of 19.5 points per game, with all of them decided by double digits.

While Smith has continued to perform at a high level and Kaufman-Renn is coming off his best offensive game of the season, Loyer and Cluff have really struggled recently. Getting those two guys back into a rhythm against a poor defensive team like Maryland is essential.

There are two concerns for Purdue heading into Sunday's game against Maryland. One, the Boilermakers can't allow Coit to get hot. He's hit the 30-point mark four times this season, and the Boilers don't want him to get his fifth. The other is keeping Washington off the glass, a player who is averaging more than nine rebounds per game.

If Purdue can take care of those two things, it should be able to secure a win and get some confidence heading into the second half of the Big Ten season.

