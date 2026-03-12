Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Game vs. Northwestern

CHICAGO — After getting the last two days off because of the double-bye, Purdue returns to the hardwood on Thursday night to play its first game of the Big Ten Tournament. Its first opponent will be Northwestern.

While the Boilermakers were resting, the Wildcats have already played two games, defeating Penn State in the first round and Indiana in the second round to reach Thursday's third round. Will Purdue's rest pay off against Northwestern, a team that has played three times in three days?

Purdue won the first game 70-66 in Evanston. Can they go 2-0 against Northwestern and move on to the quarterfinal round?

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI for the latest updates and analysis throughout Thursday night's game.

#7 Purdue vs. #15 Northwestern live game blog

Northwestern Wildcats guard Justin Mullins (20) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0). | David Banks-Imagn Images

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Northwestern — OUT: Arrinten Page. Questionable: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and Northwestern is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake?

A trip to the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament hangs in the balance on Thursday night as No. 7 seed Purdue takes on No. 15 seed Northwestern.

The Boilermakers are firmly in the NCAA Tournament and are just trying to improve their status for the postseason. A win or two in the Big Ten Tournament could solidify Purdue as a No. 3 seed for March Madness. A loss to Northwestern could result in a No. 4 seed.

Northwestern's only hope of continuing its season is to win the Big Ten Tournament, a tall task for a team that finished 5-15 during conference play and will be playing its third game in three days on Thursday night.

The Wildcats did give the Boilers fits in their first matchup, but Purdue pulled out a 70-66 road victory in Evanston. How will things turn out Thursday night at the United Center?

