Live Game Thread & Updates For No. 12 Purdue vs. Oregon
In this story:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 12 Purdue returns to Mackey Arena for a brief stop before a two-game road trip next week. On Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers will host Oregon, hoping to pick up a second straight Big Ten win. The Ducks, on the other hand, are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI for live updates, news and analysis throughout the afternoon from Mackey Arena. You can refresh this page frequently for up-to-date information between Purdue and Oregon.
#12 Purdue vs. Oregon live blog
Availability report
- Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.
- Oregon — OUT: Jackson Shelstad, Ege Demir, Devon Pryor, Miles Johnson. QUESTIONABLE: None.
Tipoff between No. 12 Purdue and Oregon is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.
How to watch #12 Purdue vs. Oregon
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
- Tipoff time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: CBS
- App: Paramount
- Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Clark Kellogg (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oregon 3-2
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 94.8% chance to defeat Oregon
