Live Game Thread & Updates For No. 12 Purdue vs. Oregon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 12 Purdue returns to Mackey Arena for a brief stop before a two-game road trip next week. On Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers will host Oregon, hoping to pick up a second straight Big Ten win. The Ducks, on the other hand, are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

#12 Purdue vs. Oregon live blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Oregon — OUT: Jackson Shelstad, Ege Demir, Devon Pryor, Miles Johnson. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between No. 12 Purdue and Oregon is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

How to watch #12 Purdue vs. Oregon

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 Tipoff time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : CBS

: CBS App : Paramount

: Paramount Announcers : Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Clark Kellogg (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Clark Kellogg (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oregon 3-2

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oregon 3-2 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 94.8% chance to defeat Oregon

