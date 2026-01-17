Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. USC

Saturday is an important day in the race for a Big Ten championship. Fifth-ranked Purdue is looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten play with a road win on the West Coast over USC, while the Trojans are hoping to earn their first win over a ranked opponent.

Follow along as Purdue Boilermakers On SI provides live updates throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates as Purdue takes on USC.

#5 Purdue vs. USC live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — The Boilermakers are at full strength for today's game.

— The Boilermakers are at full strength for today's game. USC — The Trojans are without Alijah Arena, Amarion Dickerson, and Rodney Rice. Jerry Easter is listed as questionable.

Tipoff between #5 Purdue and USC is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will air on Peacock.

How to watch Purdue vs. USC

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 Tipoff time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET Location : Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (10,258 capacity)

: Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (10,258 capacity) TV : Peacock

: Peacock App : NBC Sports/Peacock

: NBC Sports/Peacock Announcers : Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)

: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

SMITH PRAISES WEST: Who will fill the scoring void for Purdue in the 2026-27 season? Braden Smith confidently provided his prediction on who will lead the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT USC: USC has won back-to-back games, has a deep rotation, and loves to get to the foul line. Here are a few things to know about the Trojans as Purdue comes to town. CLICK HERE