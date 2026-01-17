Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. USC
Saturday is an important day in the race for a Big Ten championship. Fifth-ranked Purdue is looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten play with a road win on the West Coast over USC, while the Trojans are hoping to earn their first win over a ranked opponent.
Follow along as Purdue Boilermakers On SI provides live updates throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates as Purdue takes on USC.
#5 Purdue vs. USC live game blog
Availability report
- Purdue — The Boilermakers are at full strength for today's game.
- USC — The Trojans are without Alijah Arena, Amarion Dickerson, and Rodney Rice. Jerry Easter is listed as questionable.
Tipoff between #5 Purdue and USC is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will air on Peacock.
How to watch Purdue vs. USC
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
- Tipoff time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (10,258 capacity)
- TV: Peacock
- App: NBC Sports/Peacock
- Announcers: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
