Villanova vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Villanova Wildcats have locked up the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament, with no chance of moving up or down the standings with two games left to play. With that being said, they can still pad their resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, so tonight's game against DePaul still has meaning.

The Blue Demons have won two straight games and are hoping to ride that momentum the rest of the way. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for their Big East showdown against Villanova tonight.

Villanova vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Villanova -2.5 (-110)

DePaul +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Villanova -150

DePaul +126

Total

OVER 135.5 (-110)

UNDER 135.5 (-110)

Villanova vs. DePaul How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Villanova Record: 22-7 (13-5 in Big East)

DePaul Record: 16-13 (8-10 in Big East)

Villanova vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Villanova is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 12-4 in Villanova's last 16 games

Villanova is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. DePaul

DePaul is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 15-5 in DePaul's alst 20 games

DePaul is 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games vs. Big East opponents

Villanova vs. DePaul Key Player to Watch

Bryce Lindsay, G - Villanova Wildcats

Bryce Lindsay serves as Villanova's primary three-point shooter. He has 192 attempts this season, making them at a rate of 34.9%. You'd like to see your main perimeter shooter with a better percentage than that, especially as a Villanova team that takes plenty of threes, so let's see if he can improve on that number just in time for conference tournament season.

Villanova vs. DePaul Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Villanova as a short road favorite tonight:

This game is a stylistic nightmare for DePaul. The Blue Demons can hang with teams that keep their offense to the interior, but they struggle against any team that has a high 3-point shot rate. DePaul ranks 300th in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what Villanova does, ranking 52nd in 3-point shot rate (45.7%).

The Wildcats have a significant stylistic advantage in this game, and that's enough for me to lay the points on them as road favorites.

Pick: Villanova -2.5 (-110)

