Live Game Thread & Updates For Purdue's Elite Eight Game vs. Arizona

A trip to the Final Four is at stake on Saturday night in San Jose, as No. 2 Purdue battles No. 1 Arizona in the Elite Eight. These are two of college basketball's best teams competing for a spot in the sport's premier event.

Purdue earned a spot in the Elite Eight by getting first- and second-round wins over No. 15 Queens and No. 7 Miami in St. Louis. On Thursday, the Boilermakers defeated No. 11 Texas to advance.

Arizona defeated No. 16 Long Island and No. 9 Utah State in the first two rounds, then shredded Arkansas in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are hoping to make their first trip to the Final Four in more than two decades.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI for live coverage of Saturday night's Elite Eight game between Purdue and Arizona. Refresh this page frequently for the latest news, updates and analysis.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates the team’s 79-77 win. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

#2 Purdue vs. #1 Arizona live game blog

Starting lineups

Purdue — #0 C.J. Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

— #0 C.J. Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C). Arizona — #0 Jaden Bradley (G), #5 Brayden Burries (G), #8 Ivan Kharchenkov (F), #10 Koa Peat (F), Motiejus Krivas (C).

Tipoff between Purdue and Arizona is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS/truTV.

What's at stake

A trip to the Final Four hangs in the balance on Saturday night. For Purdue, it would be the program's second trip in the last three seasons, reaching the National Championship Game in 2024.

Arizona, on the other hand, has had a long absence from college basketball's penultimate event. The Wildcats last reached the Final Four in 2001, playing in the National Championship Game.

Both teams were pegged as Final Four favorites before the season started. Only one will be playing next weekend in Indianapolis with their nationla championship hopes still alive.

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