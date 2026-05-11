Trey Kaufman-Renn Gets Big News Following G League Combine

Former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is one step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the NBA. After spending the weekend in Chicago for the G League Combine, the 2024 All-American received an invitation to remain in the Windy City to participate in this week's NBA Scouting Combine.

Kaufman-Renn earned the opportunity after putting together a pair of strong performances in two G League scrimmages over the weekend.

In the first scrimmage, Kaufman-Renn posted a double-double in 21 minutes of action. The former Boilermaker totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds and shot 7-of-8 from the floor, including a pair of made three-pointers.

He actually played against former teammate Fletcher Loyer in the first game at the G League Combine. Kaufman-Renn had the better individual performance, but Loyer's squad won the game.

Big day for Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn at the G League Combine. 17 points (7/8 FG), 12 rebounds in 21 minutes, showing some inside-out versatility and his usual blend of physicality and feel. pic.twitter.com/Gs5DBLlkLv — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 10, 2026

On Sunday, Kaufman-Renn's numbers weren't quite as big, but he still had a solid effort. He had seven points, seven rebounds and was 3-of-7 from the floor. The forward played more than 22 minutes.

Kaufman-Renn's two-game average was 12 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

With Kaufman-Renn getting the nod from the NBA, he'll join former teammate Braden Smith for this week's scouting combine. Many mock drafts have projected Smith to be a second-round selection in this year's NBA Draft.

If both Smith and Kaufman-Renn were to be selected in draft, it would be the first time two Boilermakers were taken in the same draft since 2011 (JaJuan Johnson, E'Twaun Moore).

How did Fletcher Loyer perform in the G League Combine?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a three-point basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Loyer joined Kaufman-Renn in Chicago for the G League Combine over the weekend. Although the former Purdue guard did not receive the invitation to remain for the NBA's version, he still put up some solid performances in two scrimmages.

On Saturday, Loyer had 13 points while shooting 3-of-6 from behind the three-point line. The next day, he went 3-of-5 from the perimeter and finished his second game with 11 points and three rebounds.

In his two games, Loyer averaged 12 points and four rebounds.

Loyer proved himself as a shooter during his time at Purdue, setting a new program record for made three-pointers in his four seasons (309). He was also a career 41.1% shooter from behind the arc.

Although he won't get the chance to participate in the NBA Scouting Combine, Loyer played well enough to likely earn a call from a team to join them for Summer League in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see where Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all land next month.

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