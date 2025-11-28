Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 1 Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in two weeks, top-ranked Purdue has returned to West Lafayette for a Black Friday showdown with Eastern Illinois. The Boilermakers will look to improve to 7-0 before their first Big Ten game of the season next week.
Follow along on Friday afternoon, as Purdue Boilermakers on SI provides live coverage and updates from Mackey Arena. You can visit this page often or hit the refresh button for news, updates, and analysis throughout the game.
#1 Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois live blog
Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
How to watch #1 Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
- Tipoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: FOX Sports
- TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Bruce Weber (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 390; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
Preview
There aren't many things that Eastern Illinois has done well, at least through its first six games of the season. But the Panthers will try to slow down the game, work the basketball into the paint, and aren't afraid to play a tight man-to-man defense.
Simmons' team doesn't take a lot of three-pointers and is shooting just 27.5% from behind the arc. Eastern Illinois also struggles to rebound the basketball and is averaging more turnovers than assists.
Enter Purdue, a team that has been rebounding at a high level since Kaufman-Renn's return and has been shooting the long ball at a 41.4% clip for the year. Those two factors alone give the Boilermakers a huge advantage.
With Kaufman-Renn, Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen in the post, Purdue should be able to take advantage of Eastern Illinois' limited size. If the Panthers double the post — which they like to do — the Boilers have enough shooters to knock down open shots.
Plus, as much as Eastern Illinois plays a tough-nosed defense, Purdue has done an excellent job avoiding turnovers, averaging fewer than 10 per game.
Any way you slice it, Purdue has a massive advantage in this game. This has the potential to be the most lopsided victory of the year for the Boilers.
