Braden Smith Speaks on Playing Final Games at Purdue, Mackey Arena

Time flies when you're having fun. That might be an old, worn-out phrase, but it applies to Purdue senior guard Braden Smith. In his four years in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers have enjoyed a lot of success. It's hard for him to grasp that his college career is coming to an end.

Purdue has just four games remaining on the schedule, beginning Thursday night as the eighth-ranked Boilermakers play No. 13 Michigan State. It's one of just two remaining home games for the veteran trio of Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer.

In a recent edition of his Running Point with Braden Smith podcast, the senior guard talked about playing his final games in a Purdue uniform.

"I don't think it's really kicked in yet. Probably Thursday during the game it'll kind of set in, and then obviously the last home game will obviously have an impact," Smith said. "It is kind of crazy, I've been talking to some people about how quickly it goes by. I just remember literally being a freshman on the floor, just trying to make a spot and help a team win."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball down the court. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Smith and his running mates have accomplished a lot at Purdue. They've won two Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship and made a trip to the National Championship Game. This group is approaching its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, hoping to make another run to the Final Four.

As an individual, Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American point guard. He was the winner of last year's Bob Cousy Award and is the all-time assist leader at Purdue and in the Big Ten. There's still a chance he can break the NCAA's all-time record, too.

Outside of West Lafayette, everyone in the Big Ten is probably eager to see Smith move on to the next level. He's been a nightmare to defend and has been one of the most lethal guards in conference history.

But to Smith, his time at Purdue has gone by quickly. Not only will he miss playing for Purdue, but he's also going to miss the opportunity to play in Mackey Arena.

"I think, for me, it's crazy that we have four games left in the regular season and we're done with Mackey," Smith said. "Obviously, it's sad. It sucks because it's a great environment and fun to play in, but, you know, I'm getting old."

Purdue still has big goals this season

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2), guard Braden Smith (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) huddle up. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer won't be able to end their careers with a Big Ten championship, a disappointment as it was one of the team's goals entering the 2025-26 season. But this trio of seniors can still reach their ultimate goal of bringing a title to West Lafayette.

Following Purdue's 91-80 loss to Michigan last week, head coach Matt Painter said his team is still focused on making a deep March Madness run.

"Your final test is in the NCAA Tournament. That's the way I look at it," Painter said. "Sure, you want to win those games, but if we would have won [tonight], we wouldn't have had a parade. If we win this game, it doesn't mean we go to the Final Four. You've gotta win four games to go to the Final Four."

There may only be four regular-season games remaining for Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer, but they're hoping that they'll play at least six more in a Purdue uniform when the NCAA Tournament tips off.

