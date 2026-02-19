How to Watch Indiana vs. No. 7 Purdue With TV Info, Key Stats & Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second time this season, Purdue and Indiana will meet on the hardwood. The Boilermakers will look to get revenge on the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena, after dropping a 72-67 contest at Assembly Hall back in January.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses. Purdue dropped a home game to Michigan on Tuesday and Indiana fell to Illinois on the road last weekend. This game is meaningful for both programs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's clash between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers.

Indiana (17-9, 8-7) vs. #7 Purdue (21-5, 11-4)

Indiana's Sam Alexis (4) looks to pass during the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game

Date : Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Tipoff time : 8 p.m. ET

Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

TV : FOX

App : FOX Sports

Announcers : TBD

Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM TBD; View all listings: CLICK HERE

Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 128-94

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 80.8% chance to defeat Indiana

Rankings

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer (2) shows three fingers after making a three-pointer. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 7

Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 7

KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 8

NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 8

Indiana Hoosiers

Associated Press — Indiana is not ranked

Coaches — Indiana is not ranked

KenPom — Indiana is ranked No. 37

NCAA NET — Indiana is ranked No. 34

Team Stats

Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) celebrates after a play against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) Indiana #7 Purdue Scoring 80.3 82.5 Points allowed 71.3 69.5 FG% 47.0% 49.7% 3FG% 34.8% 37.5% Rebounds 34.0 36.7 Assists 17.3 19.5 Blocks 2.8 2.9 Steals 5.0 5.9 Turnovers 10.2 9.2

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball past Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5). | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith has been Purdue's top offensive weapon this season, leading the team in scoring and is among the top passers in college basketball. He put up 20 points and six assists in Tuesday's loss to Michigan, but provided a nice spark in the second half. Because of his ability to score and pass, he's incredibly challenging to defend. In the previous meeting with Indiana this year, Smith finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has scored in double figures in each of Purdue's last five games and has shot 43.9% from three-point range in that span, as well. He continues to be a weapon from behind the arc for the Boilermakers, hitting at a 38.8% clip for the year. Loyer will be looking for redemption after scoring just eight points against the Hoosiers in the January matchup.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Over the last three games, Kaufman-Renn has been a monster on the glass. He has been responsible for 43 rebounds in those contests, which includes a 19-rebound performance against Nebraska. The senior forward was a big reason why Purdue wasn't entirely blown out by Michigan, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against the Wolverines on Tuesday night. He's at his best in the short roll or when he can go to work in the post.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff was a major factor in Purdue's win over Nebraska last week, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. He's been relatively quiet for the past month, though. Since Jan. 20, he's averaging just 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Cluff has proven he can make a major impact, especially in the rebounding department.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates after a play. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lamar Wilkerson, G — Wilkerson is an unbelievable scorer, averaging 21.2 points per game this season, which ranks 15th in college basketball. On Feb. 9, he had his second 40-point performance of the year, dropping 41 in a win over Oregon. The senior guard has been even more electric over his last seven games, averaging 27.1 points per game in that span.

Tucker DeVries, F — DeVries might be Indiana's most well-rounded player, doing a little bit of everything on the court. He is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. He really provided the Hoosiers with a spark in the first matchup against Purdue, nearly recording a triple-double. He ended that game with nine points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, resulting in an Indiana victory.

Conor Enright, G — Every quality team has a "glue guy," and Enright fills that role for Indiana. He's not a big-time scorer, but he usually makes the right play in big moments. He averages a team-high 4.8 assists per contest to go along with 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Enright isn't a player who often fills up the stat sheet, but he understands his role and is a leader on the floor.

Nick Dorn, G — Dorn was in the middle of an impressive four-game stretch the last time Purdue played Indiana. He scored 18 points against the Boilermakers, going 4-of-9 from three-point range. In that four-game span, Dorn averaged 20.3 points per game. Since then, he's really struggled, scoring just 18 points in the last four contests. He's still a threat to go off at any moment.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter during the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 517-225

: 517-225 Record at Purdue: 492-220

Darian DeVries, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries claps against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

DeVries is in his eighth season as a head coach and his first year at Indiana. He had a long run as an assistant coach at Creighton, working under Dana Altman and Greg McDermott from 2001 through 2018.

After nearly two decades in Omaha, DeVries got his first head coaching opportunity at Drake for the 2018-19 season. He found immediate success, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-10 record and a tie for first in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake reached the NCAA Tournament three times under DeVries during his run through the 2023-24 campaign.

Following the 2023-24 season, DeVries was hired to be the head coach at West Virginia. In his lone season with the program, the Mountaineers finished with a 19-13 record and a 10-10 mark in the Big 12. He was then hired to be the head coach at Indiana following the 2024-25 season.

Overall record : 186-77

: 186-77 Record at Indiana: 17-9

Preview

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) works against Indiana's Tucker DeVries (12). | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday night's game is a big one for Purdue's senior class. It enters this matchup with a 3-4 record against Indiana, needing a win at Mackey Arena to finish with a .500 record against its biggest rival.

When these two teams met at Assembly Hall, Indiana controlled the energy, especially in the first half. The Hoosiers jumped out to a 40-29 lead at halftime. Though the Boilermakers made a late push to close the gap, it was never enough to overcome the deficit.

Purdue struggled on the glass, an area where it should have dominated the game. The Boilers have to turn that into a significant advantage again. They also must defend the three-point line, as Indiana is more than capable of heating up from the perimeter at any given moment.

The key defensively is for Wilkerson's point total to match his shot total. If he needs 20 attempts to score 20 points, Purdue will live with that.

Offensively, putting Kaufman-Renn at the five and operating through the short roll worked well for Purdue at Assembly Hall. Will the Boilers go back to that model? Or can Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen make a bigger difference in this game than the last time these two teams played?

