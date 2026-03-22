Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Miami in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS — The second day of Round 2 in the NCAA Tournament gets underway in St. Louis, with No. 2 seed Purdue taking on No. 7 seed Miami. Hanging in the balance is a trip to the Sweet 16.

Purdue reached the second round by posting an impressive 104-71 victory over No. 15 seed Queens to begin the NCAA Tournament. Miami defeated No. 10 seed Missouri 80-66 to get to the second round of March Madness.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers on SI live from the Enterprise Center as the Boilermakers and Hurricanes battle it out for a trip to the Sweet 16. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news and updates from St. Louis.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates with center Oscar Cluff (45) and guard Gicarri Harris. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

#2 Purdue vs. #7 Miami live game blog

Starting lineups

Miami — #3 Tre Donaldson (G), #5 Malik Reneau (F), #7 Shelton Henderson (F), #8 Ernest Udeh Jr. (C), #35 Dante Allen (35).

— #3 Tre Donaldson (G), #5 Malik Reneau (F), #7 Shelton Henderson (F), #8 Ernest Udeh Jr. (C), #35 Dante Allen (35). Purdue — #0 C.J. Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

Pregame

Both Purdue and Miami are on the floor about an hour before tipoff. The crowd is starting to filter into the Enterprise Center. With Missouri eliminated, this sould be a favorable Purdue crowd in St. Louis.

Tipoff between Purdue and Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

Purdue is looking to reach the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive season and continue its March Madness journey. This a particularly important postseason for the Boilermakers, as longtime program leaders Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn are suiting up for their final NCAA Tournament run.

Miami coach Jai Lucas is hoping to continue this magical first-year run with his team. Miami enters the game wit a 26-8 record, despite having to build a roster through the NCAA transfer portal. Not many expected the Hurricanes to have such a successful season considering the amount of change it endured.

It makes for an interesting matchup in St. Louis on Sunday. What better way to start Day 2 of the second round of the NCAA Tournament?

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