How to Watch Purdue vs. Miami in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament Live

ST. LOUIS — A trip to the Sweet 16 hangs in the balance on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, as No. 2 seed Purdue will take on No. 7 seed Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers cruised to a 104-71 victory over Queens on Friday, while Miami took down No. 10 Missouri 80-66. It sets up an intriguing showdown in the second round, with plenty at stake.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon's second-round clash between the Boilers and Hurricanes.

#2 Purdue (28-8) vs. #7 Miami (26-8)

Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) dribbles the ball. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What : Second round of the NCAA Tournament

: Second round of the NCAA Tournament Date : Sunday, March 22, 2026

: Sunday, March 22, 2026 Tipoff time : 12:10 p.m. ET

: 12:10 p.m. ET Location : Enterprise Center in St. Louis (18,096)

: Enterprise Center in St. Louis (18,096) TV : CBS

: CBS TV announcers : Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jon Rothstein (reporter)

: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jon Rothstein (reporter) App : March Madness

: March Madness Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). National radio : Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 21 or 208)

: Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 21 or 208) National announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Jordan Cornette (analyst)

Team stats

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) makes a shot. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #7 Miami #2 Purdue Scoring 81.9 82.3 Points allowed 71.0 70.2 FG% 50.1% 49.9% 3FG% 34.7% 37.9% Rebounds 37.6 35.6 Assists 16.2 20.0 Steals 7.9 5.5 Blocks 3.4 2.9 Turnovers 11.2 8.9

Quick storylines

Unique coaching matchup

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the interesting things about the NCAA Tournament is the coaching matchups it presents. Sunday's game between Purdue and Miami will feature one of the longest-tenured coaches in the sport sharing a sideline with a newcomer to the ranks.

Matt Painter is in his 22nd season as a head coach, his 21st at Purdue. He enters the second-round game with 499 career victories with the Boilermakers, with a win on Sunday putting him at No. 55.

Jai Lucas, on the other hand, is a first-year head coach after spending nine years as an assistant coach at Texas, Kentucky and Duke. It's also his first season in Miami. He's put together a great team as a rookie, getting the Hurricanes to 26-8, a third-place finish in the ACC and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It's a savvy veteran against an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks.

Purdue chasing third straight Sweet 16

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers are hoping to make a third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16, and their fourth appearance in the last five years. Purdue made it to the National Championship Game in 2024 and reached the Sweet 16 last year, but was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament that round after losing to top-seeded Houston.

Purdue has been a team that has consistently made the second weekend of March Madness, making it six times in the last eight tournaments. A win on Sunday would send the Boilermakers to San Jose for the Regional rounds of the tournament and keep their hopes of a Final Four return alive.

Two former Big Ten players suit up for Miami

Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) grabs the ball. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There will be some familiarity between Purdue and Miami in Sunday's matchup. The Hurricanes' top two scorers — Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson — both played in the Big Ten last season. Reneau suited up for Indiana and Donaldson was a member of Michigan's Big Ten Tournament championship squad.

Miami is obviously a much different team, but Purdue will at least know the tendencies of two guys on the court. Maybe that's not quite as unique as it used to be in college basketball, but it is an interesting element to this particular matchup.

Players to watch

Miami Hurricanes

Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) brings the ball up court. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mailk Reneau, F — Reneau has thrived in his lone season at Miami, averaging a team-high 19.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He has played really well as of late, scoring 24 points in two of Miami's last three games. Renaeau provides the Hurricanes with a major scoring threat down low.

Tre Donaldson, G — Donaldson has been Miami's top facilitator this season, dishing out 5.8 assists to go along with 16.5 points per contest. He likes to drive the basketball and get to the rim, but can also knock down some shots from the perimeter. Donaldson can score in multiple ways, but he's really good at getting his teammates involved.

Ernest Udeh Jr., C — Udeh's ability to rebound provides a big advantage for Miami. He's pulling down 9.3 rebounds per contest, making it tough for opponents to collect those loose balls off the rim. He doesn't score a lot of points, but he is incredibly efficient, shooting 73.1% for the year.

Shelton Henderson, F — Henderson is a big-time freshman who can do everything on the floor. He has good size at 6-foot-6 and is averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The rookie might be the X-factor for the Hurricanes this season.

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after scoring a basket. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith enters Sunday's game as the new NCAA assists record holder, breaking Bobby Hurley's record on Friday. He's the best distributor in college basketball, but also leads the way for Purdue in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. He is one of the toughest guards to defend in college basketball.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been a consistent post player for Purdue each of the last two years. Even at 6-foot-9, he's one of the most physical forwards in the country and has excellent footwork. He averages 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has made a career out of being a three-point shooter at Purdue, setting a program record earlier this season. He's also the team's top communicator and an excellent leader on the floor. Loyer is shooting 42.3% from three and averages 13.8 points per game.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff dominated in the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Purdue on the way to a title. He's been logging more minutes and provides the Boilers with another strong interior presence alongside Kaufman-Renn.

Game preview

The Purdue Boilermakers bench celebrates a play. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are some similarities between Purdue and Miami that make this game an intriguing one. Both teams rebound the basketball extremely well, like to establish their offensive post players, and at times, both teams have struggled to defend the perimeter.

Getting Cluff and Kaufman-Renn involved early has become key for Purdue over the past few weeks, opening up three-point opportunities for three-point shooters. In Sunday's game, it's even more imperative for shooters like Loyer and C.J. Cox to knock down open shots. Miami's three-point defense ranks 290th nationally, as opponents hit better than 35% of their shots from distance.

Crashing the glass is going to be an indicator of success, too. Miami has a plus-7.7 rebound differential on the season, aided by the play of Udeh and Reneau in the post. Really, though, everyone wearing a Miami uniform can rebound the basketball. The team that wins that battle will put itself in a good position to win on Sunday.

It may be overly simplistic, but if the Boilers can rebound and knock down open three-point shots, they're going to make life awfully difficult on Miami.

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