Purdue vs. Miami Breakdown: 3 Ways Boilers Can Beat Hurricanes

ST. LOUIS — Purdue is one step away from reaching the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive season. Standing in the way of the second-seeded Boilermakers is a second-round matchup with No. 7 seed Miami.

In some ways, these two teams mirror each other. Both have physical post players capable of taking over games. Purdue and Miami are excellent on the glass and, on the negative side, both have struggled to defend the three-point line at times this season.

Sunday's second-round clash in St. Louis is an interesting one. Here are a few keys to victory for the Boilermakers, who are hoping to continue their March Madness run into the second weekend.

Knock down the open threes

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) drives to the basket. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Miami is one of the worst teams in the country at defending the three-point line. Opponents are hitting at a 35.4% clip from behind the arc this season, which ranks 290th nationally. Purdue is loaded with guys who are capable of knocking down those shots.

Jai Lucas' defense focuses on keeping teams out of the paint and erasing shot attempts at the rim. That leaves the three-point line wide open for teams to take advantage of on any given night.

Fletcher Loyer is Purdue's best three-point weapon, hitting at a 42.3% clip for the year. C.J. Cox, Jack Benter, Omer Mayer and Braden Smith are also quality shooters from the perimeter, too. The Boilermakers are capable of knocking down those shots at a high clip, especially when open.

Six of Miami's losses have come with teams shooting 42% or higher from three-point range. That will be a big key to Purdue's success on Sunday.

Bring the fight on the glass

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) takes a shot. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The battle on the boards is going to be something to watch throughout Sunday's second-round game. Both Purdue and Miami have been extremely effective on the glass this year, and it could make a big difference in determining the winner.

Miami ranks 13th in rebound differential this season, sitting at plus-7.7 for the year. Purdue isn't far behind, posting a plus-7.4 rebound differential.

It's going to be a fight between Miami's Ernest Udeh Jr. and Malike Reneau and Purdue's Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Boilermakers are going to have to rebound at a high level to end the Hurricanes' offensive possessions and not allow second-chance opportunities.

Be physical without fouling

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) blocks a shot. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Because Miami depends so heavily on getting into the paint, Purdue has to do a good job of playing a physical brand of defense without fouling. That's especially true for Cluff and Kaufman-Renn in the post.

Purdue may not be able to survive if those two get into foul trouble, considering how well Miami rebounds the basketball. Being able to alter shots and provide resistance down low without picking up fouls is a key for the Boilermakers.

Cluff and Kaufman-Renn can't do it alone, though. Those two need help from the perimeter defenders, making entry passes difficult and not allowing Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington to penetrate into the lane. It will be imperative for Cox, Loyer, Smith and others to stay in front of Miami's guards.

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