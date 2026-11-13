Live Game Updates & Thread for Purdue Basketball vs. Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After getting its first win of the season on Monday over Illinois State, Purdue returns to the hardwood on Friday night to play a skilled Ohio squad. This is another talented mid-major team, one that can give the Boilers plenty of trouble.

Purdue Boilermakers ON SI is live from Mackey Arena on Friday night, providing you with live coverage of the matchup. For those who can't tune in for the game on Big Ten-plus (subscription required), you can refresh this page frequently for live updates, news and analysis.

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. Ohio live game blog

1st half

7:52 — Purdue 23, Ohio 11. The Boilermakers have cooled down quite a bit since the first two media timeouts. They've missed six of their last seven field goal attempts. The good news? Ohio hasn't been able to get anything rolling offensively. Purdue's defense has been really good so far. Bobcats are still just 1-of-5 from three-point range.

9:29 — Bodies are flying everywhere. A lot of loose balls and scrambling for possession. Ultimately, Purdue draws a foul on Ohio to gain possession. That's the type of scrappiness fans want to see from this team.

11:28 — Purdue 20, Ohio 9. The Boilers go on an 11-2 run out of the first media timeout. That one was capped by Antione West Jr., who buried a corner three in transition after a rebound. The Boilers are shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line. Ohio is just 4-of-14 from the floor.

13:04 — Purdue has increased its lead to 14-7. Much better defensive pressure with Antione West Jr. on the floor. He had a few deflections and a steal. Gicarri Harris airballed his first shot, but bounced back and knocked down a three on the next possession.

15:00 — Purdue 9, Ohio 7. Both teams have done a nice job getting points on the board. Ertel took four shot attempts in that first five-minute stretch, making a three. Also a really nice drive from the right wing all the way to the left side of the backboard for Caden Pierce to get two points. The Boilers are having some trouble defensively early.

18:17 — Luke Ertel knocks down a three-pointer. He's now 1-of-3 from the field to begin the game. The freshman hasn't been bashful about getting early shot attempts.

19:08 — Purdue is starting off aggressive and attacking the paint. Daniel Jacobsen already with a block on the defensive end. Both teams remain scoreless through the first minute of action.

Pregame

Ohio's starting lineup: Jackson Paveletzke, Siebe Ledegen, Kolton Mitchell, Javan Simmons and Dusan Makitan.

This is not a soccer story (obviously), but Purdue scores a goal in the Big Ten Championship Game and Mackey Arena erupts! A lot of support for the Boilers tonight.

Matt Painter has decided to shake Purdue's lineup again. He's rolling with Luke Ertel at the one over Omer Mayer and Antione West Jr. The lineup will be: Ertel, C.J. Cox, Jack Benter, Caden Pierce and Daniel Jacobsen.

Jacob Webber, who is battling a hip flexor issue, is still not going through warm-ups with the team tonight. He has not played in a regular-season game yet this season.

I've been told that Purdue expects a smaller crowd tonight, especially among students, because of tonight's soccer game. It's really too bad that there were no opportunities to move times around to accommodate both games this evening.

With the Purdue women's soccer team playing in the Big Ten Championship Game today, the big screen at Mackey Arena features that contest and will until closer to tipoff. It's a great way for fans to see what's going on at Folk Field.

Tipoff between Purdue and Ohio is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will only stream on Big Ten-plus and a subscription is require for viewing.

What to watch

Friday's game between Purdue and Ohio should be interesting for several reasons. The Bobcats are a tough mid-major team, one that plays with plenty of pace and can rebound at a high level. Will that quick tempo be a problem for the Boilermakers?

Head coach Jeff Boals also has a squad with several scorers. Six different players enter Friday night's game averaging double figures. If the Boilers shut one or two down, the Bobcats still have plenty of other options available.

In Purdue's last game, head coach Matt Painter switched up the starting lineup. He inserted Antione West Jr. and Jack Benter into the starting rotation, hoping to give his team a spark after an 0-2 start. It worked.

West scored 17 points, and Benter did a little bit of everything, helping guide the Boilers to a 76-59 win over Illinois State. Will we see the same starters again tonight? That's something to keep an eye on as this contest gets closer to tipoff.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!