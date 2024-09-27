LOOK: Did Indiana Brewery Give Us a Sneak Peek of Gene Keady's Specialty Beer?
Gene Keady's speciality beer is coming to fruition. After a quick look at the Sun King Brewery website, it appears that a name, style and can design has been decided when it comes to the Purdue legend's brew.
On Sun King Brewery's website, an image of Keady's new beer appears under the "beverages" section. It will be named "Gene Keady's Play Hard Lager." That's a fitting name, as the coach was known for his team's playing hard-nosed defense and demonstrating a blue-collar work ethic on the court.
Below is the image of the can, which can be found on the Sun King Brewery website.
In August, the Journal & Courier reported that Keady was getting his own beer and that he'd work with Sun King Brewery — which has six Indiana locations and one in Florida.
Indiana Sen. Ron Alting was the brains behind the idea.
"The week after next I'm bringing him down to Sun King," Alting said back in August. "We'll do a tasting to see what the coach and his wife like and get that ball rolling."
Keady was the coach at Purdue from 1980-2005, posting a 512-270 record during his time in West Lafayette. He led the Boilermakers to six Big Ten regular season championships and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances. Keady was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times in his career and was a six-time National Coach of the Year.
Keady has received many accolades in recent years, most notably earning a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.
