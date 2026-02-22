Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Sunday, Feb. 22

The Iowa Hawkeyes have won seven of their last nine games and picked up their first win against a ranked opponent in their last game, knocking off No. 9 Nebraska, 57-52.

Now, the Hawkeyes hit the road to play another ranked team – the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers – who are looking to stay in the top-25 despite a loss to Ohio State earlier this week.

Wisconsin is 18-8 this season, but it has put together some impressive wins, beating Michigan State, Illinois and Michigan in Big Ten play. So, it’s set as a small favorite at home in this matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Even though the Hawkeyes have a better record than the Badgers, they enter this game unranked in the latest AP Poll. That would almost certainly change if Iowa pulls off an upset on Sunday, and KenPom already has the Hawkeyes ahead of the Badgers in its latest rankings.

Iowa has not been great on the road (3-5) this season while the Badgers are an impressive 13-2 at home. Should bettors trust them to bounce back and pick up a win on Sunday?

Here’s a breakdown of the latest betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten battle on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +2.5 (-102)

Wisconsin -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Iowa: +130

Wisconsin: -155

Total

146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Iowa vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kohl Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Iowa record: 19-7

Wisconsin record: 18-8

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Key Player to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

One of the best scorers in the Big Ten this season, senior guard Bennett Stirtz has been on a tear as of late for the Hawkeyes.

He dropped 25 points in the win over Nebraska earlier this week, and he’s scored 22, 36, 32, 19 and 25 points in his last five games. He has just two games all season with less than 10 points and has scored at least 10 in every game in Big Ten play.

Overall, Stirtz is averaging 20.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3. He’s going to be priority No. 1 for a Wisconsin defense that ranks just 165th in opponent effective field goal percentage this season.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams rank outside of the top 100 when it comes to opponent effective field goal percentage, but there is one key advantage that the Iowa defense has that I think could swing this game.

Iowa ranks 14th in opponent turnover percentage, and it may be able to pressure a Wisconsin team that doesn’t turn the ball over much, ranking eighth in the country in turnover rate. However, on defense, the Badgers don’t force many turnovers, sitting at No. 308 in the land in opponent turnover percentage.

Since these offenses are pretty equal – Iowa is No. 30 in KenPom while Wisconsin is No. 21 – I think this game is going to end up being a possession battle on Sunday.

Even though the Hawkeyes are under .500 on the road, they have covered the spread in five of their eight road games, and they have losses by seven or less to ranked opponents like Illinois, Purdue and Iowa State.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has some really good wins and some confounding losses, including a 17-point loss to Ohio State with the Buckeyes second-leading scorer – John Moblye Jr. – out of the lineup.

I don’t trust the Badgers to cover this number – even at home – as they are just 8-7 against the spread in 15 home games this season.

I’ll take the points with the Hawkeyes, as they should win the turnover battle in this matchup.

Pick: Iowa +2.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

