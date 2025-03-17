LOOK: NCAA Reveals Court Design for 2025 Final Four in San Antonio
Now that the March Madness field is set for 2025, the goal of all 68 teams competing is to make a deep run and reach the Final Four. This year's event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with the semifinals on Saturday, April 5 and the National Championship Game set for Monday, April 7.
While there's still a lot of basketball between now and the Final Four in San Antonio, the NCAA recently revealed the court design for this year's event at the Alamodome. It's a simplistic look mixed with some Texas flavor.
Below is the image of the court, which was shared on social media.
Who will make a run in the NCAA Tournament and punch their ticket to San Antonio? It should be an exciting two weeks to see which four teams earn the right to step onto this court.
Games begin on Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four. First round action begins on Thursday, March 20.
