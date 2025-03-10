2025 NCAA Transfer Portal Dates for Men's, Women's College Basketball
Now that the calendar as officially turned to March, not only is the 2025 NCAA Tournament rapidly approaching, so is the transfer portal window for men's and women's college basketball. The portal will officially open to all student-athletes playing college basketball later this month.
Ahead of the 2024-25 academic calendar year, the NCAA adopted changes to the transfer portal window. Rather than allowing student-athletes 45 days to make a decision, they now have just 30 days to enter the portal.
For both men's and women's basketball, the transfer portal for the 2024-25 academic year will open one day after the conclusion of the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The dates are listed below:
- MBB transfer portal window: Monday, March 24 - Tuesday, April 22
- WBB transfer portal window: Tuesday, March 25 - Wednesday, April 23
At that time, 91% of teams in both men's and women's basketball will have concluded their seasons.
There are also some exceptions to this year's transfer portal window. Student-athletes whose coach leaves the school will have an additionally 30 days to enter the portal, beginning the day after the coach's departure.
Additionally, student-athletes who will be graduate transfers can enter the transfer portal at any point during the academic calendar year, but must be entered by the final day of the transfer window.
