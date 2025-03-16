Hoosiers Now

NCAA Tournament 2025: Complete Schedule, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads in Real Time

Sixty-eight teams will get their names called Sunday when the brackets are set for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Here is the complete schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and more. Bookmark it and we'll keep it updated in real time all the way through to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) watches with coach Tom Izzo during the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) watches with coach Tom Izzo during the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Selection Sunday has finally arrived, and 68 teams are about to get their names called to play in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament. The bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET, and we will update it here in real time as the pairings are announced.

The event starts March 19-20 at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, followed by 16 games on Thursday and 16 more on Friday in the first round. There are eight games each on Saturday and Sunday in the second round.

The Thursday-Saturday games will be played in Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., Wichita, Kan., and Seattle, Wash. Friday-Sunday games are played at Cleveland, Ohio, Denver, Colo., Milwaukee, Wis., and Raleigh, N.C.

The four regionals will be played at Newark, N.J. (East), Atlanta, Ga. (South), Indianapolis, Ind. (Midwest) and San Francisco, Calif. (West). The Final Four will be in San Antonio, Texas on April 5-7.

Here are the pairings. We will add start times, TV information and point spreads as they are released.

East Regional

Thursday/Friday games

No. 1 Duke (31-3) vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary's winner at Raleigh, N.C.
No. 2 Alabama (25-8) vs. No. 15 Robert Morris (26-8) at Cleveland, Ohio
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana (25-9) at Denver, Colo.
No. 4 Arizona (22-12) vs. No. 13 Akron (28-6) at Seattle, Wash.
No. 5 Oregon (24-9) vs. No. 12 Liberty (28-6) at Seattle, Wash.
No. 6 BYU (24-9) vs. No. 11 VCU (28-6) at Denver, Colo.
No. 7 Saint Mary's (28-5) vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (20-12) at Cleveland, Ohio
No. 8 Mississippi State (21-12) vs. No. 9 Baylor (19-14) at Raleigh, N.C.

Friday's games

South Regional

Thursday/Friday games

No. 1 Auburn (28-5) vs. No. 16 Alabama State/St. Francis winner at Lexington, Ky.
No. 2 Michigan State (27-6) vs. No. 15 Bryant (23-11) at Cleveland, Ohio
No. 3 Iowa State (24-9) vs. No. 14 Lipscomb (25-9) at Milwaukee, Wis.
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale (22-7) at Denver, Colo.
No. 5 Michigan (25-9) vs. No. 12 UC-San Diego (30-4) at Denver, Colo.
No. 6 Ole Miss (22-11) vs. No. 11 San Diego State/North Carolina winner at Milwaukee, Wis.
No. 7 Marquette (23-10) vs. No. 10 New Mexico (26-7) at Cleveland, Ohio
No. 8 Louisville (27-7) vs. No. 9 Creighton (24-10) at Lexington, Ky.

Friday's games

Midwest Regional

Thursday/Friday games

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville (22-11) at Wichita, Kan.
No. 2 Tennessee (27-7) vs. No. 15 Wofford (19-15) at Lexington, Ky.
No. 3 Kentucky (22-11) vs. No. 14 Troy (23-10) at Milwaukee, Wis.
No. 4 Purdue (22-11) vs. No. 13 High Point (29-5) at Providence, R.I.
No. 5 Clemson (27-6) vs. No. 12 McNeese (27-6) at Providence, R.I.
No. 6 Illinois (21-12) vs. No. 11 Texas/Xavier winner at Milwaukee, Wis.
No. 7 UCLA (22-10) vs. No. 10 Utah State (26-7) at Lexington, Ky.
No. 8 Gonzaga (25-8) vs. No. 9 Georgia (20-12) at Wichita, Kan.

Friday's games

West Regional

Thursday/Friday games

No. 1 Florida (30-4) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (24-10) at Raleigh, N.C.
No. 2 St. John's (30-4) vs. No. 15 Omaha (22-12) at Providence, R.I.
No. 3 Texas Tech (25-8) vs. No. 14 UNC-Wilmington (27-7) at Wichita, Kan.
No. 4 Maryland (25-8) vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (26-7) at Seattle, Wash.
No. 5 Memphis (29-5) vs. No. 12 Colorado State (25-9) at Seattle, Wash.
No. 6 Missouri (22-11) vs. No. 11 Drake (30-3) at Wichita, Kan.
No. 7 Kansas (21-12) vs. No. 10 Arkansas (20-13) at Providence, R.I.
No. 8 Connecticut (23-10) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (20-13) at Raleigh, N.C.

