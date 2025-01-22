LOOK: Purdue Basketball Unveils 'Hammer Down Cancer' Uniforms for Michigan Game
Purdue will sport a special uniform for Friday night's top-25 showdown with No. 21 Michigan. This week, the 11th-ranked Boilermakers unveiled the look for the annual "Hammer Down Cancer" game.
Every season, Purdue basketball — as well as other sports across the athletic department — dedicates one game to "hammering down cancer." This year, the Boilers host the Wolverines for the annual game.
Wednesday, the Purdue men's basketball social media team unveiled the jersey for Friday's game.
The neon color has been a staple for Purdue men's basketball for the annual "Hammer Down Cancer" game. It will be part of the uniform again in 2025.
Purdue is looking to bounce back from a tough 73-70 loss to Ohio State at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers are 15-5 overall and own a 7-2 record in the Big Ten.
Michigan having not played since Sunday. The Wolverines played in a pair of overtime games last week, losing 84-81 to Minnesota but defeating Northwestern 80-76. Michigan is 14-4 on the year with a 6-1 record in the league.
Tipoff between the Boilers and Wolverines is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.
