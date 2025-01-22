Peacock's Jalen Rose Makes Wild Comments About Matt Painter's Recruiting Philosophy
Who would've thought a simple college basketball pregame show could start so much drama. OK, maybe "drama" isn't the correct word, but comments made by Peacock analyst Jalen Rose about coach Matt Painter and his recruiting philosophy prior to Tuesday night's Purdue-Ohio State game certainly got people talking.
Before the start of Tuesday night's game, Peacock aired a special interview between analyst (and former Purdue basketball star) Robbie Hummel and Painter. The short session highlighted the Boilers' run to the Final Four, as well as Painter's recruiting philosophy.
Even though a lot has changed in college basketball, Painter's method has not. He's not worried about star ratings or recruiting rankings. Instead, he finds the best fit for his program. Recent examples of success are Zach Edey (three-star), Carsen Edwards, Braden Smith (three-star) and CJ Cox (three-star).
Purdue is a program built on development. Painter doesn't rely on the transfer portal to build teams. The players that come to West Lafayette are completely bought in on team success and sacrifice.
After the interview aired, Rose made some ... interesting comments about Painter's recruiting philosophy and why he thinks it'll have to change.
"Here's a question I would have asked him, if (Rutgers') Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper would have wanted to go to Purdue, would he have taken them? He would have taken both of them. Absolutely he would have taken them," Rose said.
"What has to happen with your program, it has to graduate. At some point, they're going to have to reach in those pockets — no way around it. If you want to compete consistently in the NCAA for the top players, you're going to have to compete with the NIL."
There's no doubt Purdue would love to have players with the skill level of Bailey and Harper. Who wouldn't? But the point Rose seems to miss is that Painter doesn't change his philosophy for individual players — no matter how talented.
And he's enjoyed a pretty good run at Purdue following his plan. The Boilermakers have won five Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament crowns and have reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times in his first 19 seasons. Last year, he guided the team to their first National Championship Game appearance in over 50 years.
Fellow analyst Jordan Cornette was on set to provide a more measured response following the interview, highlighting Painter's success in West Lafayette.
"Coach Painter has remained true to his disciplines and his philosophy and it's allowed them to win. I mean, one of the greatest coaches in the game." Cornette said. "He had been before Zach Edey arrived, and it just so happened that they won a lot with Zach Edey there."
"What's incredible to me is he's the last of a dying breed. You recruit guys that have the identity of what you want your identity to be, evolve within your program, you win a lot and have great opportunities when they're done. That's just who Coach Painter is."
