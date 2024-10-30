LOOK: Purdue Updates Men's Final Four Banners Inside Mackey Arena
The Final Four banners inside Mackey Arena have a new look. Before Purdue unveils the 2024 banner on Monday night, the school decided to give the old collection a makeover.
In a photo shared from Purdue fan Paul Branham from the Purdue women's basketball exhibition game vs. Indiana Tech on Wednesday, you can see the banners have been updated. Below is the image that was posted to social media.
For those unfamiliar with the previous look, the older banners had a uniform look, but varied in length. With the updated look, the 1932 championship banner is still the largest of the bunch, but the other three — soon to be four — are all the same length.
Below is a look at the previous banners that hung inside Mackey Arena.
Purdue also rearranged the order of the banners. The national championship banner hangs in the center, while the other Final Four appearances and NIT championship are placed in chronilogical order.
It's a nice update to the iconic basketball venue. It will look even better when the 2024 Final Four banner is unveiled.
Purdue will unveil that banner in Monday night's season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE EXHIBITION GAME: Purdue will host Grand Valley State in the final exhibition game of the season. Here's how you can watch the Boilermakers in action vs. the Lakers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-CREIGHTON RAISES $150K: Purdue and Creighton held a charity exhibition on Saturday, which raised $150,000 for the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS POOR PURDUE DEFENSE: Creighton scored 93 points and shot 60% from the floor in the charity exhibition game against Purdue. Matt Painter was disappointed with his team's defense. CLICK HERE