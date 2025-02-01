WATCH: Trey Kaufman-Renn Lifts No. 10 Purdue to Win Over Indiana With Late Bucket
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On a night when Purdue couldn't live without him, Trey Kaufman-Renn made the biggest play of the game. The junior forward hit the game-winning shot, lifting No. 10 Purdue to an 81-76 victory over Indiana.
With less than 15 second to play and Purdue trailing 76-75, Kaufman-Renn hit a floater from the free throw line to take a 77-76 advantage. On Indiana's following offensive possession, Gicarri Harris blocked the shot of Myles Rice.
Kaufman-Renn collected the rebound and got the ball to Fletcher Loyer, who was fouled. The junior guard then knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three points.
Indiana then launched a Hail Mary pass down the court, but it was intercepted by Kaufman-Renn, who was fouled. He calmly stepped to the free throw line, knocked down a pair of free throws and got the Boilers an 81-76 victory.
Kaufman-Renn finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals. Purdue has now defeated Indiana three straight times.
