Matt Painter Talks Purdue's Past Struggles in Big Ten Road Openers as Rutgers Awaits
The first Big Ten road game hasn't been kind to Purdue in the recent past. Although the Boilermakers have consistently taken highly-ranked teams into those games, they've struggled to get road wins in December.
Over the last seven years, Purdue is 1-6 in Big Ten road games played in December, with the lone victory coming over Nebraska during the 2022-23 season. Last year, the Boilermakers lost to Penn State in State College. Two years ago, they suffered a loss to Northwestern in Evanston. During the 2021-22 campaign, it was a half-court heave from Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. that sank Purdue.
Tuesday night, Purdue opens Big Ten play with a road game against Rutgers, hoping to start the conference season off on the right foot. Coach Matt Painter says he's discussed those past struggles with his team, but there hasn't been an underlying theme in those losses.
"You can't put your finger on it and say in all these games we shot poor free throws, in all these games our transition defense stunk," Painter said. "I think the road brings a different element, I think conference play can sometimes bring a different element. So, just do your job and play well."
Purdue has been ranked four times in those six losses. It was ranked No. 1 in losses to Rutgers in 2021 and Northwestern in 2023. So, even some of Painter's best teams have struggled in these conference games in December.
What's been surprising isn't just the talent Purdue has had on its rosters during these losses, but the fact that the Boilermakers have had so much success in non-conference games during that same stretch, even against upper-echelon opponents.
"It's a little ironic for us just because, over the last five years, we've had a lot of big games around them, and we've played well in those games. But then we haven't played well in that first road game in the Big Ten," Painter said. "I don't think it's anything major ... it is something we discussed, though."
As Purdue begins its quest for a third Big Ten title in four years, it would certainly like to start with a win over Rutgers on Tuesday night and begin league play with a 1-0 record.
"You're going to be in the first week of December fighting like hell to hopefully be 2-0 after playing two games," Painter said. "But it's not going to be decided until the end of the first week of March. It's a long time, but you can win or lose that Big Ten championship right now."
Purdue's record in Big Ten road openers
Purdue's struggles in Big Ten road openers since the conference began playing conference games in December have been well documented. Since it began in the 2017-18 season, the Boilermakers are just 2-6 in their first away game against a league opponent.
Here's a look at each of those games:
- Dec. 1, 2017 — Purdue def. Maryland 80-75 (W)
- Dec. 1, 2018 — #7 Michigan def. #19 Purdue 76-57 (L)
- Dec. 15, 2019 — Nebraska def. Purdue 70-56 (L)
- Dec. 22, 2020 — #4 Iowa def. Purdue 70-55 (L)
- Dec. 9, 2021 — Rutgers def. #1 Purdue 70-68 (L)
- Dec. 10, 2022 — #4 Purdue def. Nebraska 65-62 (W)
- Dec. 1, 2023 — Northwestern def. #1 Purdue 92-88 (L)
- Dec. 5, 2024 — Penn State def. #8 Purdue 81-70 (L)
What Painter expects from Rutgers
Rutgers has struggled through the first eight games of the season, sitting at 5-3 on the season. It's one of Steve Pikiell's younger teams, which has 10 underclassmen and just one senior. But Painter doesn't expect a different identity from the Scarlet Knights.
Heading into Tuesday's Big Ten opener, the Purdue head coach said he expects a tough, physical game in Piscataway.
"He was one of Jim Calhoun's assistants, and you can see those fingerprints on his program in terms of the rebounding, the defense, and the toughness," Painter said. "You're going to have to match that. I think that's what's important, when you face someone with that identity."
In the past, Rutgers' toughness on the glass and physicality defensively have given Purdue trouble. But the Boilermakers seem prepared for a hard-nosed Big Ten battle on Tuesday night.
