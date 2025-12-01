5 Things to Know About Purdue's First Big Ten Opponent — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
On Tuesday night, No. 1 Purdue will step into Big Ten play for the first time this season, traveling to Piscataway for a matchup with Rutgers. It's the second true road game for the Boilermakers, and a chance to start off conference play with a 1-0 record.
But, as we've seen in previous seasons, Rutgers has made life difficult for Purdue in the past — even some of the Boilers' best teams. Although the Scarlet Knights have struggled early, they won't roll over, especially in front of a home crowd.
Here are few notes on Rutgers ahead of Tuesday night's clash at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Rutgers has played villain to Purdue
Rutgers is no stranger to playing a No. 1-ranked Purdue team and playing the role of villain to the Boilermakers. In both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the Scarlet Knights handed the top-ranked Boilers their first loss of the season.
On Dec. 9, 2021, Ron Harper Jr. buried a half-court shot as time expired at Jersey Mike's Arena to defeat No. 1 Purdue 70-68. The following year, it was Cam Spencer who drilled a late three-pointer to propel the Scarlet Knights to a 65-64 victory over the top-ranked Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.
Purdue has won five straight games against Rutgers since that time, but there remains a nervous energy among the Boilermaker faithful when it's time to play the Scarlet Knights.
The Scarlet Knights have a young roster
Steve Pikiell has a roster full of underclassmen this year, meaning Rutgers is going through some growing pains. This is a team comprised of seven freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors, and just one senior, Emmanuel Ogbole.
With so many young players on the roster, a team can easily go through some ups and downs, especially early in the year. Rutgers has experienced that, winning each of its first four games, before suffering through a three-game skid that included losses to Central Connecticut State, No. 17 Tennessee, and Notre Dame.
Dylan Grant has made a big sophomore leap
Grant was a talented freshman who was overshadowed by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey on last year's team. With those two gone, the 6-foot-8 sophomore has really had an opportunity to showcase his ability.
He's been Rutgers' top scorer and second-best rebounder through eight games, averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. That includes a 28-point explosion against Lehigh and a double-double performance against American, finishing with 22 points and 11 boards.
Grant is an explosive player who can get into the painted area. He also isn't a frequent three-point shooter, but has knocked down 8-of-18 from distance this season.
A physical brand of basketball
Pikiell's teams at Rutgers have traditionally been hard-nosed, tough, and physical. They defend at a high level, attack the glass, and try to make life difficult for opponents, especially around the rim. That's the same with this year's team.
Ogbole is Rutgers' most physical player, and he can pose problems on the defensive end. Along with 7.0 points per game, he's averaging 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest for the Scarlet Knights. At 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, he brings a physical presence to the court.
Shooting percentage ranks in the 300s
Rutgers currently has one of the worst shooting percentages in college basketball. Entering Tuesday night's game, the Scarlet Knights are connecting at a paltry 42.2% clip for the year. That percentage ranks 16th in the Big Ten and 306th nationally, per ESPN.
Additionally, Rutgers is averaging just 71.8 points per game through eight games. That's the worst point total in the Big Ten and sits 290th in the country.
Needless to say, there's plenty of room for improvement offensively in Piscataway.
