Men of Mackey Adds Former Ball State Star to 2024 TBT Roster
Men of Mackey has announced another addition to the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament) roster. Former Ball State standout Tahjai Teague has committed to play in this year's event.
News of Teague's commitment comes after former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler had to pull his name off the roster after agreeing to an overseas deal to play in France. Teague will bring the Men of Mackey roster back up to 10 players.
"We are excited to announce that center, Tahjai Teague, from (Ball State) has committed and will be on the team for the 2024 TBT," Men of Mackey wrote on X.
Teague played at Ball State from 2015-20, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He finished his career with the Cardinals with 1,516 career points and 960 rebounds.
Teague was a first-team All-MAC selection during his final season at Ball State.
Earlier this week, Men of Mackey also announced the coaching staff for this year's TBT. Former Purdue standouts Lewis Jackson (head coach) and Rapheal Davis (assistant coach) will be on the sidelines.
Men of Mackey plays in the Butler Regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The team earned a No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Fort Wayne Champs on Friday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The game airs on TBT Live.
Men of Mackey roster (school)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Kelsey Barlow (Purdue)
- David Jenkins Jr. (Purdue)
- Jon Octeus (Purdue)
- Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue)
- Malik Osborne (Florida State)
- Ian Miller (Florida State)
- Max Landis (Purdue Fort Wayne)
- Bobby Planutis (Purdue Fort Wayne)
- Tahjai Teague (Ball State)
What is TBT?
TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
