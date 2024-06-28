Boilermakers Country

Men of Mackey Receive No. 4 Seed in 2024 TBT

The Men of Mackey received a No. 4 seed in the 2024 TBT. Here's the first-round matchup, date, tip-off time and TV information for this year's event.

A Nike Basketball with a Purdue logo
Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier
The Men of Mackey received a No. 4 seed in the Butler Regional of the 2024 TBT. The team — a roster primarily filled with Purdue alumni — will play the No. 5 seed, the Fort Wayne Champs, in the opening round.

Seedings, matchups and tip-off dates and times were released earlier this week. The Men of Mackey will play the Fort Wayne Champs at 3 p.m. ET on July 19. The game will air on TBT Live.

If Men of Mackey wins its first game, we could see a rivalry matchup in the following round. Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni) received the No. 1 seed in the TBT and will play No. 8 seed The Cru (Valparaiso alumni) at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Games in the Butler Regional will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Here's a look at the matchups for the first round of the TBT:

No. 1 Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni) vs. No. 8 The Cru (Valparaiso alumni)

  • Date: Friday, July 19
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network

No. 4 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) vs. No. 5 Fort Wayne Champs

  • Date: Friday, July 19
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV: TBT Live

No. 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni) vs. No. 6 Eberlein Drive

  • Date: Friday, July 19
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: TBT Live

No. 2 All Good Dawgs (Butler alumni) vs. No. 7 Fail Harder

  • Date: Friday, July 19
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 2

Men of Mackey roster (school)

  • Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
  • Kelsey Barlow (Purdue)
  • David Jenkins Jr. (Purdue)
  • Jon Octeus (Purdue)
  • Aaron Wheeler (Purdue)
  • Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue)
  • Malik Osborne (Florida State)
  • Ian Miller (Florida State)
  • Max Landis (Purdue Fort Wayne)
  • Bobby Planutis (Purdue Fort Wayne)

What is TBT?

TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.

Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.

