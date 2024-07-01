Men of Mackey Makes Roster Announcement Regarding Aaron Wheeler
Former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler won't be suiting up in the black and gold, after all. On Monday, Men of Mackey announced that the former Boilermaker will no longer be on the roster for the 2024 TBT — but for a very good reason.
Wheeler is heading to France to play for the Cholet Basket. Because of time conflicts, Wheeler won't be able to participate in the TBT this summer. He was one of 10 players who had previously committed to playing.
"Then Men of Mackey would like to say good luck and congratulations to forward Aaron Wheeler as he will be playing overseas this upcoming season in France for the Cholet Basket," the statement read.
"Due to scheduling and getting ready to go play overseas, Aaron will no longer be able to play in the 2024 TBT. This is an amazing accomplishment for his basketball career, and we are looking forward to watching him play this upcoming season."
Wheeler played for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers from 2017-21. After redshirting his first season, he appeared in 95 games over the next three years, including 14 starts. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his time in West Lafayette.
Following the 2020-21 season, Wheeler entered the NCAA transfer portal and decided to finish his career at St. John's. He had the best statistical season of his college career, averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block per game. Wheeler started in 16 of 31 contests for the Red Storm.
Men of Mackey earned a No. 4 seed in this year's TBT and will start the tournament by playing No. 5 seed Fort Wayne Champs. Games begin on Friday, July 19 and Men of Mackey are beginning the event in the Butler Regional (Hinkle Fieldhouse).
The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on TBT Live.
