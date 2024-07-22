Men of Mackey's Cold Shooting Costly in Loss to Assembly Ball in TBT
A cold-shooting night for Men of Mackey proved to be costly in Sunday night's second-round TBT game against Assembly Ball. The Purdue alumni team fell 68-55 to Indiana's alumni team, ending their run in this year's tournament.
Men of Mackey missed its first 14 shots from behind the 3-point line on Sunday, falling into a deficit it could never overcome. Assembly Ball jumped out to an early 10-1 lead, setting the tone early and never relinquishing the lead.
Men of Mackey shot just 30.1% from the floor for the game and made only nine-of-35 shots from behind the 3-point line. Purdue's alumni team also got to the free throw line just four times compared to Assembly Ball's 28.
David Jenkins Jr. was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. He was the only player for Men of Mackey to reach double figures. Jon Octeus had nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Cheikh Diong ended the game with eight points and eight rebounds.
Assembly Ball had a 60-47 advantage in the fourth quarter when the Elam Ending was implementing, putting the target score at 68 points. It took some time, but Indiana's alumni squad made enough plays down the stretch to get the victory and advance to the next round.
Four players from Assembly Ball scored in double figures, led by Kristian Doolittle who had 14 points. Julian Gamble had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Yogi Ferrell scored 13 points and Keith Hornsby ended the game with 12 points.
Because of Men of Mackey's loss, it is eliminated from the tournament. It's all-time record in the annual summer event is now 5-5.
Assembly Ball advances to play Eberlein Drive in the Regional Final on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
