WATCH: Lance Jones Gets Big Buckets in Pacers NBA Summer League Action
Former Purdue guard Lance Jones didn't get a lot of opportunities during NBA Summer League action, but he made the most of his minutes. In Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the guard picked up some big buckets.
Jones, who was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, finished Saturday's game with seven points, two steals and an assist in the Pacers' 100-93 loss to the Cavaliers. The former Boilermaker showed his ability to drive to the basket a couple of different times.
The first of Jones' impressive drives came in the first quarter, when he blew by a defender and laid the ball softly off the glass for two points.
Later in the game, Jones again raced by a Cleveland defender and got a driving bucket while absorbing contact. He turned that into an old-fashioned three-point play, showing off his aggressiveness.
It was fun to finally see Jones get some time on the floor. The former Boilermaker only played in two games for the Pacers during NBA 2K25 Summer League action this year. Jones also played in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets, scoring three points.
Jones ended Summer League play with 10 points, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes of action.
Prior to the NBA Draft, Jones was invited to attend a pre-draft workout with the Pacers. He felt optimistic about getting a chance with the team afterward.
"I think it went really well. I feel like me, personally, I competed at a high level along with the other guys, as well,"Jones said of his workout in a video posted by the Pacers.
In his lone season at Purdue, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 41.3% from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range. Prior to his arrival in West Lafayette, the guard spent four years at Southern Illinois.
Jones finished his five-year college career with 1,971 points, 479 rebounds, 361 assists and 226 assists.
