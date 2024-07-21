Memphis Grizzlies Shut Down Zach Edey for Remainder of NBA Summer League
Zach Edey's time in the NBA Summer League is over after appearing in just two games. The former Purdue star and No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has been shut down by the Memphis Grizzlies.
The decision to sit Edey for the remainder of the NBA 2K25 Summer League came after the 7-foot-4 center tweaked his ankle in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The news was reported by Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal.
"The Grizzlies are shutting Cam Spencer and Zach Edey down for the remainder of summer league due to ankle sprains," Cole wrote on social media. "Nothing overly concerning, but no more Edey/Spencer in Las Vegas."
Edey had a dominant showing in his first Summer League game in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. He scored 14 points, collected 15 rebounds and blocked four shots. He also had a monster dunk and a tip-in with 0.2 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.
It was a really strong showing for the two-time National Player of the Year. But in that first contest, Edey tweaked his ankle. Although he finished the game, he sat out for the next five Summer League games.
Thursday, Edey made his return to the floor and was enjoying a strong start. He scored six points on three-of-three shooting. He also had three rebounds and a block.
Edey attempted to block a shot in the second quarter of the game against the Pelicans, landing awkwardly on his ankle before falling to the ground. While he was able to return to the bench, he did not re-enter the game.
In two NBA Summer League games, Edey logged 42 minutes, scoring 20 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking five shots. It was disappointing that he didn't get more time on the floor, but the Grizzlies certainly don't want to jeopardize the health of their No. 9 pick in the summer.
Edey is expected to be ready for Grizzlies training camp.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
LANCE JONES GETS BUCKETS WITH PACERS: Lance Jones had his best outing of NBA Summer League action on Saturday, scoring seven points and recording two steals for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE
MEN OF MACKEY VS. ASSEMBLY BALL: We have a Purdue-Indiana rivalry game in the summer. Men of Mackey will play Assembly Ball in the second round of the 2024 TBT. CLICK HERE