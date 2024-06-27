Former Boilermakers Congratulate Zach Edey After NBA Draft Selection
Wednesday was a special night for Zach Edey and the Purdue basketball family. During the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the 7-foot-4 center was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 overall pick. After the announcement, several former Boilermakers congratulated the new NBA rookie.
Former players from all eras posted to social media to congratulate Edey, who leaves Purdue as one of the most decorated players in college basketball history.
Boilermaker great and NBA champion Brian Cardinal shared a photo from the NBA Draft once Edey's name was called.
One of Edey's forfmer teammates and current staffer, Sasha Stefanovic, had a heartfelt message for the big man.
"To see where Z was to see who he is now as a player is insane," Stefanovic wrote. "Glad I got to share the court with him a few years. The best to ever do it! Top 10 for the big fella!"
Another former Purdue standout, Vincent Edwards, had a short-and-sweet message for Edey. Edwards was a second-round pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Boilermaker great Chris Kramer, one of the top defensive players in Purdue history, shared a video of his reaction to Edey's selection by Memphis. It was easy to hear how fired up Kramer was about Edey landing in the top-10.
Another great former Purdue defensive specialist and current Big Ten Network analyst, Rapheal Davis, also had a message for the center.
No matter the era, everyone who has worn a Purdue uniform was incredibly happy for Edey, who had one of the most remarkable basketball journeys we've seen. He transformed from an under-recruited player to a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.
Wednesday night was certainly special for Edey. But the love and support shown from former Boilermakers shows the kind of culture great coaches like Gene Keady and Matt Painter have built in West Lafayette.
