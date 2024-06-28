Indiana Pacers Reportedly Add Purdue's Lance Jones to NBA Summer League Roster
Purdue fifth-year senior guard Lance Jones will get the opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA. According to a report from Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, the former Boilermaker will join the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Summer League.
Jones was not selected during the 2024 NBA Draft. He was one of 36 players to attend a pre-draft workout hosted by the Pacers following the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season.
Jones spent one year in West Lafayette and was a key member of a Purdue squad that finished with a 34-5 record, won a Big Ten regular season title and played in the National Championship Game. He transferred after playing four seasons at Southern Illinois.
Following his workout with Indiana, Jones felt optimistic about his performance.
"I think it went really well. I feel like me, personally, I competed at a high level along with the other guys, as well," Jones said of his workout in a video posted by the Pacers.
In his lone season in West Lafayette, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 41.3% from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range.
Jones finished his five-year college career with 1,971 points, 479 rebounds, 361 assists and 226 assists.
Jones also reflected positively on his time at Purdue. While his four seasons at Southern Illinois helped him develop into an excellent player, he believes his time around Matt Painter and the Boilermakers elevated his game.
"I think it helped me tremendously," Jones said. "You know, being at Purdue we go against top competition in the nation, some of the best players. I think it just helped my confidence."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FORMER BOILERS CONGRATULATE EDEY: Several former Boilermakers congratulated Zach Edey's NBA Draft selection through social media on Wednesday night. He was picked No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE
JA MORANT'S HILARIOUS REACTION TO EDEY PICK: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had an incredibly funny reaction to the team selecting Purdue's Zach Edey during the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE