Myles Colvin Explains Why He Checked Himself in Purdue's Game vs. Rutgers
By now, you're probably familiar with the funniest moment of the Purdue basketball season. On Tuesday, just 65 seconds into Purdue's home finale against Rutgers, sophomore wing Myles Colvin checked himself into the game without anyone on staff knowing.
Matt Painter revealed that it was a mistake and Colvin subbed himself in for freshman CJ Cox at the 8:55 mark of the game. The sophomore played 33 seconds, attempted a three-point shot and was quickly pulled from the game and Cox returned to the floor.
On Thursday, Colvin told Sam King of the Lafayette Journal & Courier his side of the story.
"So, CJ got the quick foul, I think about a minute-and-a-half into the game. I thought I heard my name, so I ran out there," Colvin said, smiling the whole time. "Nobody stopped me, so I assumed I heard right. I just went out there, got a shot up, it was a good shot. I wish it would have fell, but yeah."
Colvin wasn't attempting to pull a fast one on the coaching staff, it was a genuine miscommunication. Still, it gave Painter a laugh while on the sideline.
"Myles subbed himself in the game to start the game," Painter said Tuesday. "If you can pull that off — I thought it was beautiful. Think about that, if you can just sub yourself in? That wouldn't be chaotic, would it?
"He's like, 'I heard you say my name.' I'm like, 'No.' It was a hell of a try. He got a shot up, too. I love it ... I mean, good for him. He's grown a lot — if you can finagle it and get yourself in there. What can you do when you check in, right? 'Hey, I didn't have permission from the coach.' They don't care. You don't have to take a note to the scorer's table."
Now you've heard both sides of the story.
