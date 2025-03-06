Purdue Sets Record For Most Big Ten Wins in 5-Year Stretch in Conference History
Purdue continues to set the standard in the Big Ten. After Tuesday night's win over Rutgers, the Boilermakers won their 72nd conference game in a five-year stretch, setting a new league record. The previous high was 71 victories, set by Indiana from 1974-78.
The 72 wins dates back to the 2020-2021 season for the Boilermakers. They still have one more regular season game to go, playing Illinois on Friday. Purdue could potentially get to 73 wins in a five-year span.
Purdue broke the record in style, too, obliterating Rutgers 100-71 at Mackey Arena in the home finale. Senior Caleb Furst also leaves as the program's all-time winningest player, having been a part of 113 wins (and counting) for the Boilers.
In the last five seasons, Purdue has won two Big Ten regular season titles. The Boilermakers have not finished worse that fourth place in the league standings in that stretch.
Here's the rundown of Purdue's Big Ten wins by season (only regular season games count, not Big Ten Tournament wins).
- 2020-21: 13-6 in Big Ten (4th place)
- 2021-22: 14-6 in Big Ten (3rd place)
- 2022-23: 15-5 in Big Ten (1st place)
- 2023-24: 17-3 in Big Ten (1st place)
- 2024-25: 13-6 in Big Ten (still one game remaining)
- Total: 72-26 (.735 winning percentage)
