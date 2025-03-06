Trey Kaufman-Renn Not Taking Any Game Lightly: 'I Want to Win Everything'
Don't tell Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn that the Big Ten Tournament doesn't matter. That opinion might be held by fans, but the Boilermakers star views it as another opportunity to bring a championship back to West Lafayette.
On Friday night, Purdue will have a chance to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament with a win over Illinois. The Boilermakers would finish inside the top-four of the conference standings and wouldn't have a game in the event until Friday.
Kaufman-Renn said that's a pretty big incentive heading into the regular season finale, as it would give Purdue some extra time to rest before pursuing a second Big Ten Tournament title in three seasons.
And, make no mistake, bringing a Big Ten Tournament title back to West Lafayette is the goal, especially after Purdue failed to reach its first goal this season — winning a third straight league title.
So, for those who think the Big Ten Tournament isn't a big deal, Kaufman-Renn disagrees.
"We want to win every game we go into. Like last year, I'd like to win the Big Ten, the Big Ten Tournament and go to a Final Four," Kaufman-Renn said. "I don't think I'm ever saying, 'Oh, let's lose this game so we can get rest.' I'm trying to win everything when I step on the floor."
Kaufman-Renn has won two Big Ten titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship and appeared in the National Championship Game since his arrival in West Lafayette. He'd like to add another trophy to his collection.
But first, Kaufman-Renn and the Boilermakers are headed to Champaign to close out the regular season against Illinois. A win would make Purdue's life in the Big Ten Tournament a little bit easier.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CHALLENGES ILLINOIS PRESENTS TO PURDUE: Matt Painter talked about the greatest challenges that Illinois will present for Purdue heading into Friday's regular season finale. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-ILLINOIS: Purdue and Illinois will meet in Champaign in the regular season finale on Friday. TV and radio information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
PURDUE MAKES BIG TEN HISTORY: With 72 Big Ten wins over the last five years, Purdue has set a new conference record for victories over a five-year stretch. CLICK HERE
PAINTER RECEIVES AWARD FROM NABC: Purdue coach Matt Painter was one of four college basketball coaches to receive the 2025 NABC Guardian of the Game Award. CLICK HERE