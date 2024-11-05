NBA Boilers: Former Purdue Stars Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey Shine on Monday Night
While Purdue was busy picking up a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Monday night, a pair of former Boilermakers had big nights in the NBA. Both Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey had stellar efforts to start the week.
Edey recorded his second straight double-double, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking four shots in 29 minutes of action. He also shot 11-of-12 from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer in the game.
It wasn't quite enough to get Memphis a win, as the Grizzlies fell 106-104 to the Brooklyn Nets. 4
Monday's effort came just two days after Edey recorded his first NBA double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 124-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He's now averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and just under one block per game in his rookie campaign. The Grizzlies are 4-4 through eight games.
In Detroit, Ivey had an explosive night, as well. The former Purdue guard dropped a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, leading the Pistons to a 115-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit improved to 3-5 on the season.
Ivey was also responsible for four rebounds and four assists in the game. Through Detroit's first eight games, Ivey is averaging 19.6 points per game, which ranks second on the team. He's also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal per contest.
Both Ivey and Edey are off to strong starts for their respective NBA teams this season. We'll see if the two former Boilermakers can keep it rolling as the year progresses.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HUMMEL'S CAKE MISHAP DURING BROADCAST: Purdue legend Robbie Hummel and an unfortunate mishap involving red velvet cake during the broadcast of the Purdue-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game on Monday. CLICK HERE
BRADEN SMITH MAKES PURDUE HISTORY: Braden Smith dished out 15 assists in Purdue's season-opening win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night, setting a new program record. CLICK HERE