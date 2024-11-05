WATCH: Robbie Hummel has Hilarious Cake Mishap During Purdue's Season Opener
Robbie Hummel was a four-time All-Big Ten selection, played in the NBA, is one of the most beloved players to ever wear a Purdue uniform and is now a fan favorite on college basketball broadcasts. But when it comes to multitasking, he's just like the rest of us.
During the broadcast, some delicious-looking sweets were delivered to Hummel and Kugler. In an attempt to move the plate out of the way while the game was in action, the former Big Ten star accidentally dumped the red velvet cake onto the floor.
There was a serious look of shock and disappointment that eventually turned into laughter from the broadcast team.
For the younger folks in the audience, there used to be a no-food, no-beverage policy allowed inside Mackey Arena. The folks in West Lafayette may have to reinforce that rule after this latest incident.
Hopefully Hummel and Kugler were still able to get a few extra pieces of cake after the mishap. Or, maybe the broadcast team adheres to the 10-second (maybe 30-second) rule? We'll assume they just got fresh pieces of red velvet cake.
Nobody expects college basketball teams to be in midseason form in the first game of the year. Clearly, this applies to broadcast teams, as well.
