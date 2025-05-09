NCAA Basketball Rules Committee Considering Coach's Challenges, Moving to Quarters
This offseason, the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee is considering some significant changes to the game. One involves the implementation of a coach's challenge system, while the other suggests a potential shift from halves to quarters.
Friday, the NCAA revealed some of the potential changes discussed during a meeting this week in Indianapolis. Rule proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to meet again on June 10.
In the statement, the NCAA indicated there is "positive momentum" in moving the men's college game from halves to quarters. However, it did acknowledge that there would be some potential issues, especially in regards to the structure of media timeouts.
Currently, men's college basketball is the only major basketball league that operates in halves. High school, women's college basketball, EuroLeague, NBA and WNBA all utilze a quarter system.
As for the implementation of a coach's challenge, there's a lot of nuance involved. Per the NCAA, each team would be granted one challenge per game. If a challenge is used and is successful, the team would retain its challenge. However, if it fails, a team would lose the ability to challenge a call for the remainder of the game.
Teams must possess a timeout in order to use a challenge.
More details on this potential change were provided by the NCAA.
"Officials could initiate video reviews on basket interference/goaltending and restricted arc plays in the last two minutes of the game and into overtime. Recent data shows these reviews caused minimal game interruptions. The committee believes the coach's challenge will have a significant impact on the flow of the game. Officials could not initiate video review on out-of-bounds calls unless through a coach's challenge," the release stated.
"The coach's challenge, however, does not impact the NCAA officials' voluntary use of instant replay for timing mistakes, scoring errors, shot clock violations, 2-point versus 3-point field goal attempts, flagrant fouls, etc."
Will we see some significant changes coming to men's college basketball in the coming years? We will find out more in the next month.
