March Madness 2026: ESPN Projects 12 Big Ten Teams Make NCAA Tournament
The 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament might be nearly a year away, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to March Madness. This week, ESPN's Joe Lunardi debuted his Bracketology for next year's tournament and the Big Ten is represented well in the field.
Lunardi is projecting that 12 of the Big Ten's 18 teams will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament next season. He also believes the league will have the best team in the field, tabbing Purdue as the No. 1 overall seed.
Yes, we know we're still seven months away from tipoff, but it should get fans excited about the upcoming Big Ten basketball season.
Here's a look at where Lunardi has each Big Ten pegged in his first Bracketology for the 2026 tournament. You can see his complete bracket here.
Midwest Regional (Chicago)
- No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 South Carolina State/No. 16 Central Connecticut State
- No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Creighton
- No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
South Regional (Houston)
- No. 4 USC vs. No. 13 UC Santa Barbara
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon
- No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Ole Miss/No. 11 North Carolina State
- No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Marquette/No. 10 Indiana
West Regional (San Jose, Calif.)
- No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Youngstown State
- No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Charleston
- No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Iowa
East Regional (Washington, D.C.)
- No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Miami (OH)
- No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Maryland
Related stories
WHITE TALKS CLARK WORK ETHIC: New Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White talked about Caitlin Clark's work ethic, how she approaches reps and her discipline when it comes to practice. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL MEDIA DAYS: Dates have been announced for 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. It will be a two-day event held in Chicago at Big Ten Network headquarters. CLICK HERE
2026 MARCH MADNESS DATES, LOCATIONS: It's never too early to start preparing for March Madness. Here is a look at the dates and locations for the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. CLICK HERE