Dates, Locations for 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
It's never too early to start preparing for March Madness. With this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coming to an end, why not start looking ahead to next year's event? It may be a full year away, but it'll be here quicker than you think.
For those potentially planning on attending next year's tournament — or if you're just looking to start scheduling your sick days well in advance — we've provided the list of dates and locations for next year's tournament.
Action will begin on Tuesday, March 17 with the First Four games in Dayton and conclude on Monday, April 6 with the National Championship Game in Indianapolis. Here's the full rundown of the NCAA Tournament schedule for 2026.
First Four
March 17 & 18
- UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
First and second rounds
March 19 & 21
- KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
- Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
- Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
March 20 & 22
- Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
- Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
- Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Regional rounds (Sweet 16 & Elite Eight)
March 26 & 28
- Toyota Center in Houston, Texas (South Regional)
- SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (West Regional)
March 27 & 29
- United Center in Chicago, Ill. (Midwest Regional)
- Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (East Regional)
Final Four & National Championship
April 4 & 6
- Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
