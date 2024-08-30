NCAA Men's Final Four Locations Set Through 2031
Locations for the NCAA Men's Final Four are now set for the next seven years. This week, it was announced that Atlanta will host college basketball's pinnacle event in 2031.
Atlanta was scheduled to host the 2020 Final Four, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will get the chance to welcome the biggest event in college basketball 11 years later.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the host venue of the event.
“The cancellation of the 2020 tournament, including the Men’s Final Four in Atlanta, was a necessary yet devastating decision for student-athletes, coaches and fans. It significantly impacted the Association and its membership, as well as the city of Atlanta, which has repeatedly been a terrific host to the event,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement.
“The committee has been empathetic in its consideration of replacing the 2020 Men’s Final Four for Atlanta, and ultimately the city competed favorably and won the opportunity to host again at long last in 2031. We are looking forward to working with the Atlanta team to provide another memorable Men’s Final Four experience.”
By naming Atlanta the host city in 2031, the Men's Final Four has a home for each of the next seven NCAA Tournaments. The schedule is as follows:
- 2025: San Antonio (Alamodome)
- 2026: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)
- 2027: Detroit (Ford Field)
- 2028: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)
- 2029: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)
- 2030: Dallas (AT&T Stadium)
- 2031: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Phoenix was the host city of the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four, with games played at State Farm Stadium. Alabama, North Carolina State, Purdue and UConn reached last year's Final Four.
UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 to claim a second consecutive national title.
