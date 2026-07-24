Omer Mayer's Primary Goal Remains the Same in Expanded Role at Purdue

Attend just one of Purdue's practices, and you'd think Omer Mayer is a senior who has led the program for multiple years. Now that his opportunity has arrived after spending last season behind Braden Smith, he's taking full advantage.

Mayer enters the 2026-27 season with a much bigger role and is taking over the lead guard position for the Boilermakers. He could be selfish, focusing only on himself as he prepares for the challenging task of being Purdue's primary ball-handler. That's not his primary concern, though.

Yes, Mayer wants to clean up mistakes and improve upon his play from his freshman season. The driving force behind that, though, is the desire to win games.

"Obviously, the game is the same: This is basketball, this is Purdue," Mayer said following Purdue's practice on Tuesday. "I'm just doing my job. Obviously, I am excited that I have a little bigger role this year. But it's the same game. I'm doing whatever to help Purdue win."

Mayer played in all 39 games for Purdue as a freshman, averaging 5.5 points and 1.2 assists per game. He was limited to just 14.3 minutes per contest because of the loaded backcourt in West Lafayette.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) makes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times during the season, Mayer showed flashes of his extremely high potential, but Smith was so valuable to Purdue's success that those performances didn't always warrant more time on the court.

"He's the same as he was last year; he just didn't get the opportunities in a game," head coach Matt Painter said. "I told him it was going to be frustrating for him in his first year, because when you play well, you won't play more at times. If you're a competitor and you're a player, you don't like hearing that."

It may have been frustrating for Mayer, but limited playing time didn't really come as a surprise. That was always the plan for the 6-foot-4 guard. He was brought in to back up Smith and, in some cases, play alongside him.

When Mayer was recruited to play at Purdue, the plan was always for him to get his opportunity in his second season in West Lafayette.

"We were very honest in recruiting him, [we told him] his big runway would be this year," Painter said. "There's not any difference. He's a good player. He was good for us last year in practice, did a lot of really good things. He showed some of those things in games, and now he'll be able to play more and play through his mistakes."

Mayer focused on doing his job

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer's role might be changing at Purdue, but he's not trying to be something he's not. He's working to maximize his strengths and minimize the mistakes. More than that, though, the sophomore is working hard to become the leader that every team needs from its point guard.

"A team's point guard needs to be vocal more often than not," Mayer said. "You have elite point guards who are quieter, but I think more often than not, a point guard needs his voice to be heard.

"That's what Coach Paint is asking me for. I said I'm doing my job, and that's part of my job. He wants me to talk, he wants me to encourage people, he wants me to move to the next play and not worry about myself, worry about the team."

It's only July, but Mayer has already demonstrated his understanding of leading a major college basketball program. He looks prepared to be the court general Purdue needs this coming season.

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