Most Likely Candidates to Continue Purdue's 1st-Team All-Big Ten Streak

For the last 11 seasons, Purdue has been one of the most consistent at producing first-team All-Big Ten selections. Since 2016, the Boilermakers have had eight different players receive first-team honors, with at least one selection in 10 of the last 11 years.

In 2026, Braden Smith was the lone first-team selection from Purdue. Two years ago, both Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn earned first-team accolades. Now that those two are gone, who is the most likely candidate to continue Purdue's streak?

Below are a few strong candidates to carry the torch for the Boilermakers in the 2026-27 season.

C.J. Cox

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) attempts a three. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cox enters the 2026-27 season as the strongest candidate to earn first-team All-Big Ten accolades. He's the only returning starter from the past two seasons and averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor.

With Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer gone, Cox is expected to take on a much larger role as a scorer for the Boilermakers in his junior season. He will likely still be charged with defending every opponent's best player, too.

In his first two seasons at Purdue, Cox has had some really flashy performances. His first big moment came in his freshman season, when he knocked down three straight triples in under one minute against second-ranked Alabama. He had a huge night in a road win over Northwester in his sophomore campaign, scoring 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Cox has provided Purdue with a great spark over the past two seasons. He's been a reliable scorer when others have struggled. If he becomes the focal point of the offense, the junior would see a sizable jump in his scoring average.

Daniel Jacobsen

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) grabs a rebound | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Jacobsen be Purdue's next great seven-footer? Matt Painter has already spoken on the importance of the center making a big jump for the upcoming season, placing some high expectations on the rising junior.

Over the years, we've seen several Purdue big men make a sizeable leap from their first year to their second season. Jacobsen didn't provide the consistency the Boilermakers needed in a backup role, but it was his first full season at the college level. He was still learning to play with more weight.

Now that he has a complete season under his belt, Jacobsen is the expected starter at the center position for the Boilers. He provides Purdue with a lob threat offensively, but can also be a factor in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop.

For Jacobsen to be a first-team All-Big Ten player, he must get stronger and more physical on the glass and become a more efficient shot-blocker and rim protector. He's capable of improving in those areas and becoming a force in the post on both ends of the floor.

Omer Mayer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) dribbles the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer is the guy who is going to have the basketball in his hands much more with Smith gone. He played both the one and the two, learning how to play off the ball in his first college basketball season. The point guard is his natural position, though,

There's potential for Mayer to have a breakthrough season at the point guard position. He's not the same type of passer as Smith was, though he does have great vision, and it is still a strength of his game. He is aggressive with the ball in his hands and isn't afraid to create his own shot.

Like Cox, Mayer is likely going to be a top-three scoring option in Purdue's offense this coming season. His ability to create off the dribble but also move without the basketball makes him a tough player to defend.

What does Mayer's production look like with a heavier workload? How much will Purdue lean on the sophomore guard? We've seen his abilities in small sample sizes, but a major window of opportunity is opening for Mayer this year.

Caden Pierce

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) shoots the ball. | USA TODAY Sports

Purdue has a few "wild card' options on its roster, and Pierce might be the best of that group. He was the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year, but didn't earn that honor the following season and missed the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Pierce does everything well on the basketball court and provides the Boilermakers with a great scoring option and rebounder at the four spot. He's also an athletic player, something this team can utilize to a great extent.

With a high IQ, strong motor and the ability to score in a variety of ways, Pierce has the skills necessary to be a first-team All-Big Ten candidate. Will that success from the Ivy League translate to the Big Ten? That's probably the biggest question facing Pierce.

The other question is how much a year away from the game impacts his stamina. It's been over a year since Pierce has played a college basketball game, so it may take some time for him to log extended minutes.

Purdue first-team All-Big Ten selections since 2016

Purdue center Zach Edey dunks against Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has had at least one player receive first-team All-Big Ten honors 10 times in the last 11 seasons, with the 2019-20 campaign being the lone outlier. Here's the rundown of the eight Boilers who have received those accolades:

2015-16: A.J. Hammons

2016-17: Caleb Swanigan

2017-18: Carsen Edwards

2018-19: Carsen Edwards

2020-21: Trevion Williams

2021-22: Jaden Ivey

2022-23: Zach Edey

2023-24: Zach Edey, Braden Smith

2024-25: Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn

2025-26: Braden Smith

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