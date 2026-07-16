Purdue Basketball Adds Another High-Major Opponent to 2026-27 Schedule

It took a little longer than expected, but Purdue finally has its opponent for the 2026 Indy Classic. The Boilermakers will play Colorado in the annual event, which is hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in December.

The Purdue men's basketball program announced the matchup on Thursday morning. Purdue and Colorado are scheduled to play on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. It is one of two games to be played in the annual Indy Classic.

Butler and Georgia Tech will also be played that day. Tipoff times and television information have not been released at this time. This year will mark the fifth playing of the Indy Classic.

Purdue has enjoyed success in the Indy Classic since its inauguration in 2022. The Boilermakers own a 3-1 record, which includes a pair of wins of ranked opponents. Here's the rundown of Purdue's previous results in the annual event:

2022 — #1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61

2023 — #3 Purdue 92, #1 Arizona 84

2024 — #17 Texas A&M 70, #11 Purdue 66

2025 — #6 Purdue 88, #21 Auburn 60

With the Indy Classic announcement, Purdue's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season is now set.

Why this game matters for Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) takes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing high-major opponents in road games and on neutral courts has been a priority for head coach Matt Painter in recent seasons. With the addition of Colorado to the slate, Purdue will play six opponents from power conferences in the 2026-27 season.

The Boilermakers also have games against Gonzaga (Hall of Fame Series), DePaul (Fort Myers Tip Off), Oklahoma (Fort Myers Tip Off), Iowa State and Tennessee on the docket. That should certainly test this new-look Purdue team early in the year.

Colorado is coming off a 17-16 season and played in the College Basketball Crown.

Under coach Tad Boyle, Colorado has had some solid seasons and has made NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2024. The Buffaloes have played in a postseason tournament in each of the last seven seasons. They have appeared in March Madness six times in his 17 seasons.

Purdue will again have one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball, but it should be battle tested by the time the season tips off on Nov. 2. Later this month, the Boilers are playing four games as part of an international trip to Canada. Then, in October, they'll play three exhibition games against Ball State, Purdue-Fort Wayne and UConn.

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