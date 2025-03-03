Opposing Coaches Overwhelmingly Tab Mackey Arena as Big Ten's Toughest Venue
Mackey Arena has earned the respect of opposing coaches across the Big Ten. In a league full of hostile environments and historic venues, it's Purdue's home court that is the most daunting. That's not just a journalist saying it, those are the words from those tasked with winning a game inside the sacred basketball cathedral.
The Big Ten Conference recently released a video asking coaches to name the toughest opposing venue in the league. A total of 15 coaches were asked the question and 10 answered with Mackey Arena.
One of the coaches to answer the question was Purdue's Matt Painter, who named Indiana's Assembly Hall. So, of the opposing coaches asked, 10-of-14 named the iconic basketball venue standing in West Lafayette.
Other venues receiving a nod included Assembly Hall (Indiana), Breslin Center (Michigan State) and Jersey Mike's Arena (Rutgers). Washington coach Danny Sprinkle took the diplomatic route, saying, "All of them."
Below is the clip from the Big Ten's social media team:
Mackey Arena holds 14,876 fans and is considered one of the loudest venues in college basketball. Purdue fans also provide a ton of support for the Boilermakers, having sold out 89 straight games —including Tuesday's Senior Night game against Rutgers.
While the Big Ten has several excellent basketball arenas and venues, none of them compare to Mackey.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ANALYST SHOUTS OUT BRADEN SMITH: After breaking Purdue's all-time assist record on Friday night vs. UCLA, FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta gave Braden Smith a major shoutout. CLICK HERE
UCLA MOVIE RELEASED: Purdue picked up a big win on Friday night at Mackey Arena, defeating UCLA 76-66. This weekend, the program's social media team released "The UCLA Movie." CLICK HERE