College Basketball Analyst Shouts Out Braden Smith for Breaking Purdue Assist Record
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — John Fanta, one of the top voices in college basketball broadcasting today, provided a major shoutout to Purdue junior guard Braden Smith. The acknowledgement came after Smith became the all-time leading assist man in Boilermaker basketball history.
Friday night, Smith dished out eight assists in a 76-66 Purdue victory over UCLA. That gave him 696 assists for his career, passing Bruce Parkinson as the all-time leader in the category. Parkinson, who played from 1972-77, ended his career with 690 assists.
Saturday, Fanta took to social media to heap praise on the guard, who broke Purdue's all time record in just three seasons.
"Braden Smith has done a lot of special things with (Purdue basketball), but to become the program's all-time assists leader before March even begins in his JUNIOR season? That's extraordinary," Fanta wrote on social media. "Smith keeps adding to his legend at Purdue! Ridiculous career!"
Already, Smith is considered the best point guard in the history of Purdue basketball. He already owns the assist record and has a chance to hit 1,000 career assists by the time his career in West Lafayette concludes.
Smith is averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He's among the top contenders for the Big Ten Player of the Year and is in the running to be the winner of the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball.
