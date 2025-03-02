WATCH: Purdue Releases 'UCLA Movie' After Thrilling Win Over Bruins
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue needed a win on Friday. With the Boilermakers entering the game against UCLA on a four-game losing streak, they needed a boost of confidence. It happened at Mackey Arena to start the weekend.
The Boilers edged out UCLA 76-66 to improve to 20-9 on the season and end the losing streak at four games. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a game-high 29 points and Braden Smith scored 23. The junior guard also became Purdue's all-time assist leader in the win.
Over the weekend, Purdue released "The UCLA Movie," providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Friday night's win. Not only does the video highlight some of the top plays from the game, it also gives you a look into huddles and the locker room before, during and after the game.
Here's the video, shared by Purdue Basketball's social media accounts:
Purdue had not defeated UCLA in Mackey Arena until Friday night. It was an important win, too, as the Boilermakers continue to fight for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
