PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Purdue Basketball's Win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 1 Purdue basketball improved to 20-1 and 9-1 in Big Ten play on Thursday night with a 75-70 victory over Michigan at the Crisler Center. With the win, the team remained unbeaten in road games this season.

Junior center Zach Edey scored a team-high 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting in a battle with Hunter Dickinson, who poses a threat to score from anywhere on the floor for the Wolverines.

Dickinson led all scorers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, but the Boilermakers were lifted by a combined 23 points from their bench.

Redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn posted eight points and made all four of his shots from the floor in just nine minutes. Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. also had eight points, going 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Purdue freshmen Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith each scored in double figures to bolster the team's scoring efforts, finishing with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

“We’re so close as a team off the court, and it translates on the court,” Jenkins said. “We stay composed and it’s weird because we have a bunch of young dudes. It’s amazing the see how composed they can be. They never played college basketball before this year. I know a lot of guys that played a long time and can’t handle situations like that.”

Photo Gallery: No. 1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70

Zach Edey

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1), guard Dug McDaniel (0) and forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32).

Ethan Morton

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) dribbles against Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25).

Mason Gillis

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) takes the rebound away from Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1).

Ethan Morton

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) dribbles against Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25).

Trey Kuafman-Renn, Zach Edey

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Jace Howard (25) makes a jump shot against Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and center Zach Edey (15).

Brandon Newman

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) looks to pass against Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5).

Trey Kaufman-Renn

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) is defended by Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32).

Braden Smith

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) and guard Joey Baker (15) defend Purdue guard Braden Smith (3).

Zach Edey

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) tries to block a jump shot from Purdue center Zach Edey (15).

Mason Gillis

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Jace Howard (25) battles for a rebound against Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0).

Fletcher Loyer

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) goes to the basket against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1), guard Kobe Bufkin (2) and forward Terrance Williams (5).

Zach Edey

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) goes to the basket against Purdue center Zach Edey (15).

Mason Gillis

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) and Michigan Wolverines guard Kobe Bufkin (2) fight for the ball.

Ethan Morton

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) and Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) look for the rebound.

Braden Smith

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Kobe Bufkin (2).

David Jenkins Jr.

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) dribbles in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.

Braden Smith

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Kobe Bufkin (2).

Zach Edey

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1).

Matt Painter

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.

Mason Gillis

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) dribbles defended by Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0).

-----

-----

